ROGERSVILLE -- A special breakfast to thank local First Responders for all that they do for the Hawkins County community is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Hawkins Elementary School.
The event, being held on the anniversary of the terror attacks of 2001, is a way to thank the men and women who serve in First Responder roles locally, a spokesperson said.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and, afterward, First Responders are invited to visit a classroom and share with students.
For more information, call 423-272-2632.
