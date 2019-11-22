ROGERSVILLE — Several residents, an employee, and a local business were recently inducted into Signature Healthcare of Rogersville’s Hall of Fame Café.
This year’s inductees were residents Loretta Overbey, Joe Boyd and A.V. Collins, Signature Healthcare employee Lisa Dyer, and Christian Sells Funeral Home. Each was honored at the recent induction ceremony and will have a commemorative plaque hung in the Signature Healthcare dining hall.
Loretta Overbey
Overbey was born in Detroit, Michigan to a family she described as “loud and boisterous but very loving.” Sadly, her mother passed away when she was only ten years old.
Her sister soon moved away “in search of something better,” so Overbey was left to care for the home and family farm. Despite adversity, Overbey graduated high school, got married and had two children.
She eventually became the first female bus driver in Hawkins County. As a minority in her field, she understood the plight of the county’s minority students, who some bus drivers refused to transport. Thus, she volunteered to transport these students, saying, “It makes no difference the color of their skin. They are all God’s children, they are beautiful and I love them.”
Joe Boyd
Boyd was born and raised in Rogersville as the middle of three children. As a teenager, Boyd often helped his father on the farm or in his paint and wallpaper-hanging business. In 1951, however, Boyd joined the United States Army at the young age of 19.
Boyd began his military career as a Private First Class stationed in Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks, though he soon was sent to Korea, where he was wounded in active combat. Boyd, who was a Corporal at the time, was released from active military service in late 1953 and transferred to the Army Reserves. During this time, Boyd got married and raised a family.
In 1957, Boyd again returned to Active Duty and eventually completed his service in 1960 as a Specialist Fourth Class. Boyd has received a purple heart, the Army Good Conduct Award, the National Defense Service Medal, Army Distinguished Service Cross, the Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Star, the UN Korean Service Medal, Sharpshooter and the Presidential Sports Award.
A.V. Collins
Collins was born in Lee County, Virginia as the youngest of nine children. As a farmer’s son, Collins did not get to attend school for very long, as he spent most of his days working on the family farm.
In later years, Collins was a truck driver, a factory worker and a landscaper who beautified areas all around Hawkins County. Collins was always active in his faith, as he traveled all around the county preaching and singing in various capacities.
When he was admitted to Signature Healthcare, the employees and other elders explained that it was as if “he brought the Holy Spirit with him,” as he led Bible studies, sang hymns and often offered to share his testimony. His love for singing even inspired the creation of the Signature Voices Choir.
Unfortunately, Collins passed away in May, but the staff at Signature Healthcare explained that he “inspired us all to have a relationship with Jesus and to love one another.”
Lisa Dyer
Dyer was born in Dayton, Ohio but was raised in Tennessee. She has always loved animals and the great outdoors. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Dyer has eight “fur babies.” She has a background in animal science and has trained dogs, showed dogs, and even takes her own dogs dock diving.
Along with her dogs Duchess and Sassy, Dyer began a Pet Therapy program that travels to healthcare facilities all around the Tri-Cities. She also began a program at Signature Healthcare that allows residents to read to dogs.
She began working for Signature Healthcare in 2009 after volunteering for over eight years. During her time at Signature, Dyer was also instrumental in creating the Sunshine Program, which aims to prevent falls in high-risk elders through increased supervision and activities. Her co-workers at Signature Healthcare know her as a “team player and a servant leader.”
Christian Sells Funeral Home
Signature Healthcare also honored the staff of Christian-Sells Funeral Home for their community involvement and caring attitudes.
The staff at Signature Healthcare called Christian-Sells a “lighthouse in the community,” as they participate in many fun events for the elders and also “take great pride in caring for each family during their time of loss.”
Christian-Sells provides tents, chairs and easels for several of Signature Healthcare’s events as well as supporting facility fundraisers and sponsoring Senior Movie Day, which is a free monthly outing for the residents.
History of the Hall of Fame Café
Signature Healthcare’s Hall of Fame Café has been around since 2003 and is part of the facility’s aim to “change the long-term care landscape forever” by creating an atmosphere for the residents that is like a community rather than an institution.
Each year, the facility selects a few residents and community members to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Café. Each inductee receives a plaque with their photo and a short explanation of what makes the inductee a “Hometown Hero.” These plaques are then hung in the dining room at Signature Healthcare for the elders and visitors to enjoy.
