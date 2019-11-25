ROGERSVILLE — Bernyce Howe Thigpen, age 94, of Rogersville, the daughter of the late Thomas Newton Howe and Birdie Mitchell Howe, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Athens, TN surrounded by her family.
She was born in Rogersville, TN on December, 6, 1924.
Bernyce was a former employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. She enjoyed her much-loved role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Although she enjoyed many of life’s activities, spending time with her family and loved ones gave her the most pleasure.
Bernyce had a warm hug and smile for everyone she met. After her retirement, she returned to her home in Rogersville, where she was responsible for starting a local investment club. She was the consummate volunteer for projects such as “Christmas For the Children.” She was very active in the local Home Demonstration Club.
Bernyce was an avid bird-watcher and nature lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Marietta H. Fletcher, Maud Howe, Gladys H. Poythress, Ethel Howe, Blanche Howe, Louise H. Miner, and one brother, Thomas N. Howe, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Richard L Thigpen and daughter-in-law, Pamela C. Thigpen of Athens; twin granddaughters, Emily T. Arrington (Daniel) of Ringgold, GA, and Elizabeth T. Schreck (Chris) of Athens; and four great-grandchildren, Parker and Myles Arrington of Ringgold, and Jackson and Caroline Schreck of Athens; special youngest sister, Lois Howe; along with several nieces, nephews, and their families.
Visitation hours will be 12 noon until 2 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Andy Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Thigpen family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.