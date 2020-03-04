ROGERSVILLE — U.S. Congressman Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) will send staff members to hold office hours in Rogersville on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Hawkins Co. Courthouse from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Roe’s staff will be available to assist First District constituents with such matters as:
• Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability;
• Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;
• Veterans: VA claims and military service problems;
• Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;
• Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;
• Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and,
• Taxpayers: IRS tax problems.
Remember to bring with you copies of any paperwork that may be relevant to the issue you wish to discuss.
