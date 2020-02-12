ROGERSVILLE — For 11 years, World Read Aloud Day has called attention to the importance of sharing stories by challenging students to grab a book, find an audience, and read aloud.
The global effort is now celebrated in over 173 countries and counting.
Just this month, a new book was released by author, Laura Renauld. “Fred’s Big Feelings”, telling the story of the late Fred Rogers’ life and legacy.
Third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students at Rogersville City School were transported back in time on Feb. 5, 2020, to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood to learn about the iconic children’s TV show.
A special read-aloud was done by guest reader, Mrs. Lindsay Davenport. In addition, students interacted in a live Skype with the author, Laura Renauld.
“Ms. Renauld was a pleasure to Skype and answered all of our burning questions about writing and being an author,” according to Kari Fields, RCS library media specialist. “Reading aloud to children is so important. The memories and feelings from being read a story lasts a lifetime. World Read Aloud is a great day to celebrate the joy of reading and sharing stories.”
“RCS came together to celebrate the power of literacy on World Read Aloud Day while also honoring and paying tribute to Fred Rogers,” Davenport, who is an Instructional ELA Coach, said. “Reading is crucial to the development of vocabulary, as well as speaking/listening skills, and comprehension. At RCS, we focus on early literacy foundational skills that help develop young, avid readers.”
