Church Hill city employees may soon be receiving an additional perk of the job, as Alderman Keith Gibson asked during December’s BMA meeting for the city to look into AirMedCare insurance.
Gibson actually heard about AirMedCare insurance through his role as a County Commissioner and felt this could be useful to Church Hill city employees as well.
“With what’s going on with Ballad Health now, if a person has to be flown, you’re talking about $40,000 or $50,000,” he said. “At one of the meetings I was at, I heard a story about a woman from Clinch Valley whose bill was around $50,000. Insurance will only cover a certain percent. The county’s insurance, for example, would only pay 70 percent of it, so that still leaves the individual—after you meet your deductible—paying 30 percent of that bill. You’re talking $15,000 out of a $50,000 bill.”
He suggested the city look into offering AirMedCare insurance to their full-time employees through the same company the county uses.
“We were offered AirMedCare care helicopter flight insurance through the county if we wanted to purchase it on our own,” he said. “Since there are so many it would be offered to in the county, there wasn’t a lower rate. When we went and signed up for it, I asked him about the city and whether or not the city could do something like this at a lower rate for approximately 30 full-time employees, and he said yes.”
Gibson went on to add that the cost is $85 per family; however, the city of Church Hill would be eligible for the lower rate of $65 per employee per year should they offer it to all of their full-time employees.
This $65 package covers anyone within the household of the insurance recipient, and it covers both helicopter and fixed-wing medical-related flights. The insurance also will pay for specific medical staff to go with the patient if necessary. After the insurance holder meets the deductible, Gibson explained that the insurance would then pay the rest of the transport cost.
Even city employees who do not partake in the offered city insurance would still be allowed to take only the AirMedCare insurance. Gibson also suggested offering it to the part-time employees, though he explained they would have to purchase it on their own.
Mayor Dennis Deal went on to explained that Aldermen, too, would be eligible to partake in this insurance, though he specified that they would need to purchase it on their own.
“I think this would be something good for the city,” Gibson added. “We should maybe look into making it part of our benefit package.”
The board plans to meet with the same insurance agent used by the county to further discuss the matter.
“If this is something we’re going to furnish the employees, and we’re going to pay for it, let’s look at what he (the insurance agent) has got and run the numbers,” said Mayor Dennis Deal. “Then, we’ll have a meeting and tell all of the employees, ‘we’re going to provide you this.’”
The board will then discuss the result of the meeting with the insurance agent at next month’s BMA meeting and determine whether or not to officially begin offering it.
