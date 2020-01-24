SNEEDVILLE — Debbie Matlock, age 36, of Sneedville, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Christy Shults; grandmothers, Elsie Collins and Dorothy Martin; and nephew, Keith Woods.
Survivors include her daughter, Ava Matlock, of Sneedville; mother, Wanda Shults, of Sneedville; father, Danny Shults, of Sneedville; sisters, Sherry Shults, of Sneedville, Lori Brown and husband, Darrell, of Sneedville, and Katina Royster and husband, James, of Maryville; brother, Danny Shults, Jr., of Sneedville; five nieces and three nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Faith Freedom Baptist Church, with Rev. Alonzo Collins officiating. Interment followed in Goins Chapel Cemetery.
The family received friends on Monday, January 20, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
