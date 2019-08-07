JOHNSON CITY — The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To receive this honor, students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.
Church Hill: Jessica Christian, Jacquelyn Crawford, Kaitlyn Price.
Greeneville: Erin Light.
Kingsport: Caden Cox, Savanna Hart, Spencer Pinney, Matthew Smith, Taylor Smith, Kathleen White.
Morristown: Allison Anderson, Kristen Friend, Mariah McKinney.
