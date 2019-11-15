ROGERSVILLE — National Fire Heritage Center (NFHC) President Bill Killen, CFO, FIFireE, of Church Hill, a member of the original Apollo Astronaut Rescue Team and the author of “The History of the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Team” will be signing copies of his new book at The Rogersville Review from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
Chief Killen’s fire service career spans 62 years and includes service as Fire Chief, Holston Army Ammunition Plant, Kingsport, TN; Director, United States Navy Fire & Emergency Services, Washington, DC; Fire Chief, Metropolitan Washington Airports, Alexandria, VA; and the Apollo Astronaut Rescue Team, Kennedy Space Center Fire Department, Florida. He served as President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs 2005-06; President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Foundation 1998-2003; and Vice President, The Institution of Fire Engineers, US Branch.
Readers may recall that the Review featured Chief Killen’s career in the Spring, 2019 edition of “Discover Hawkins County”, and also in the Review the week of July 20 this year on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Chief Killen, the recipient of numerous awards during his career, was awarded The Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service (2006) and the Military Firefighter Heritage Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award (2017). He was inducted in the Navy Fire & Emergency Serves Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Department of Defense Fire Emergency Services Hall of Fame in 2013.
Proceeds from the sale of “The History of the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Team” are being donated to the National Fire Heritage Center.
“Preserving the Perishable”
As an IRS 501c3 non-profit organization, the National Fire Heritage Center exists to preserve, protect and increase the utilization of contributors to the body of knowledge of the American Fire Protection Services and allied disciplines through identification, acquisition, preservation, conservation and restoration. and restoration.
