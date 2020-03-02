ROGERSVILLE — James (J.C.) Cleveland Wilder, a Vietnam Veteran and a lifelong resident of Rogersville, TN, died after an extended illness on March 1, 2020 at the age of 72 in the comforts of his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Pauline (Bowlin) Wilder; brothers, Michael Wilder and Arnold Wilder.
He is survived by his daughter, Malena Justice, of Rogersville; daughter, Tina (David) Johnson, of NC; son, Jeremy Wilder, of Rogersville; daughter, Niki (Balmore) Buruca Cruz, of Rogersville; daughter, Choya Wilder, of Gainesboro, TN; grandchildren, Shane, Gage, Devon, Spencer, Connor, Zachary, Cooper, Austin, Cassie, Daren, Ashley, Coleton, Marleigh and Chevee; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Donnie Wilder, of Rogersville, Lonnie (Glenda) Wilder, of Bulls Gap; sister, Linda Sizemore, of Rogersville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Stevie Rogers officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Wilder Family Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
