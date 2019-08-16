Wallen at the Grand Ole Opry

Sneedville native Morgan Wallen on stage at The Grand Ole Opry, July 7, 2017.

 Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographics Inc.; Grand Ole Opry photo

GRAY — One of country music’s rising young stars, Morgan Wallen, will be the featured entertainer at the Appalachian Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Reserved seat tickets to the 8 p.m. concert by the Sneedville native are sold out, but grandstand/bleacher seating is available on a “first come, first served” basis and is included in the price of gate admission to the fair ($8 per person).

Opening for Wallen at 7 p.m. will be “Hardy”.

Wallen’s charted hits include “Up Down” (featuring Florida Georgia Line), “Whiskey Glasses”, and “The Way I Talk”.

The fairgrounds are located at 100 Lakeview Street, Johnson City.

For more information, readers may log onto http://www.appalachianfair.com.

Fans who can’t attend the Aug. 21 concert can see Wallen in concert at the Tennessee Valley Fair, in Knoxville, on Monday, Sept. 9.

Tags