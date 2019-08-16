GRAY — One of country music’s rising young stars, Morgan Wallen, will be the featured entertainer at the Appalachian Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Reserved seat tickets to the 8 p.m. concert by the Sneedville native are sold out, but grandstand/bleacher seating is available on a “first come, first served” basis and is included in the price of gate admission to the fair ($8 per person).
Opening for Wallen at 7 p.m. will be “Hardy”.
Wallen’s charted hits include “Up Down” (featuring Florida Georgia Line), “Whiskey Glasses”, and “The Way I Talk”.
The fairgrounds are located at 100 Lakeview Street, Johnson City.
For more information, readers may log onto http://www.appalachianfair.com.
Fans who can’t attend the Aug. 21 concert can see Wallen in concert at the Tennessee Valley Fair, in Knoxville, on Monday, Sept. 9.
