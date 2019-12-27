ROGERSVILLE — Christmas is all about helping others, especially children, said Hancock County Sheriff Brad Brewer on Tuesday as seven excited young people from the Hancock County were treated to a holiday “Shop With A Cop” experience at the Rogersville Walmart.
Brewer said that earlier this year, his office teamed up with the Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, Hancock Co. EMS and fire departments in hosting a fundraising basketball tournament for the “Shop With a Cop” event.
Thanks to the generosity of local residents who attended that game, enough money was raised so that each of the seven children received a $100 gift card to spend on whatever they chose.
A bus loaded with the children, and several cars of Hancock Co. Deputies, along with Sheriff Brewer, arrived at the local store about 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2019.
Later, the group was treated to lunch at a local restaurant.
“This is our first time to do this, and I hope that it grows in years to come,” Sheriff Brewer told the Eagle. “These children are our future and we want them to know how great they are and that we care about them.”
Fundraisers will be held in the coming year to hopefully expand “Shop With A Cop” so that more children can take part in the event at Christmas, 2020, he said.
