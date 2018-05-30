ROGERSVILLE — Betty Jo Pugh, age 79, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief Illness.
Mrs. Pugh was of the Baptist faith and served as a church pianist for many years.
She was a member of Hasson Chapter No. 179 Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Pugh was preceded in death by her husband, Borden Pugh; parents, Riley and Roberta Kennedy Clamon; sister, Mary Ann Melton; nephew, Greg Clamon.
She is survived by her sons, Philip Pugh of Church Hill and Mark Pugh and wife, Alice of Cabot, AR; grandchildren, Chelsea Pugh, Thomas Mark Pugh and wife, Dana and Stephanie Pugh; great-grandchildren, Vanessa Pugh and Davy Pugh; brother, Frank Clamon and wife, Judy of Surgoinsville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mark Friesland and Christopher Gentry.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Order of the Eastern Star funeral rites will be performed by Hasson Chapter No. 179 prior to the funeral service.
The funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 31, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Roy Courtney officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Highland Cemetery.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Pugh family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.