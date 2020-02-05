CHURCH HILL — A hit-and-run incident Saturday on Carters Valley Road ended up with the driver of the offending vehicle charged with a lengthy list of offenses.
David Hal Feagins, 54, of Riverside Avenue, Kingsport, was charged with:
• Failure to exercise due care;
• Possession/manufacturing/delivering/selling methamphetamine;
• Financial responsibility;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Driving under the influence;
• Leaving the scene of an accident; and,
• Immediate notice of an accident.
According to a report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Clay Jones, he heard a radio-dispatched “BOLO” alert (“be on the lookout for”) in reference to a hit-and-run that had occurred at 6029 Carters Valley Road involving a silver-colored Honda CRV that was last seen heading west.
Jones said he was soon notified that the vehicle had ran off the roadway and came to a stop at 4531 Carters Valley Road.
At that location, Jones said he noted the 1997-model SUV with damage to its front end, and missing a left-front tire. Not only that, he said in the report, a wooden post was stuck in the Honda’s front grill.
The driver, Feagins, was still seated in the vehicle with the engine running.
When asked for his driver license, Feagins handed the deputy a small coin purse, stated that the license was inside and that Deputy Jones could “open it up”.
Upon opening the purse, Jones saw a small baggy containing approximately .3 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, and a small baggy containing about 1.5 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
When Jones asked Feagins if he recalled being in a collision and leaving the scene, the driver said that he had “fallen asleep behind the wheel and ran off the road”.
“He stated he did not want to stop at the scene due to being afraid that law enforcement would take possession of a dog that was inside the Honda,” Jones’ report continues.
Feagins told the deputy that he takes Adderall and had used methamphetamine and marijuana earlier in the day.
Feagins agreed to a series of field sobriety tests. As he stepped out of the vehicle, Deputy Jones conducted a pat-down search and discovered a long metal object in his pocket that turned out to be a pipe “used for consuming marijuana”.
When Jones retrieved the paraphernalia from the man’s pocket, he could see a green, leafy substance inside the pipe.
He then located a pill bottle with a fill date of Jan. 29, 2020, for 60 generic Adderall pills.
“The instructions called for two pills to be taken daily,” Jones noted, adding that a count of the remaining pills revealed there to be only nine left in the bottle.
Feagins was “very unsteady on his feet” during the sobriety tests, which were halted due to a safety concern that the man might fall and injure himself.
The driver did consent to a voluntary blood draw to determine the alcohol or drug content, if any, in his system.
Feagins was transported to Hawkins Co. EMS Station #6 for the blood draw and from there to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked.
His initial appearance in Hawkins Co. General Sessions Court was set for Monday, Feb. 3.
