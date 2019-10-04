PART THREE OF SIX
Question: Please write an article on Acts 2:38 with special attention to “The gift of the Holy Ghost.”
Answer: In lesson #1 we mentioned that the Bible reveals the Holy Spirit in five separate and distinct ways; in lesson #2 we seen from the Bible that Holy Spirit was only given to “some” not “all.” In this lesson, #3, we will address “the gifts of the Holy Spirit.”
In Joel 2:28-30 we find the prophecy of and promise by God of the coming of the Holy Spirit upon mankind. In Acts 2:38 we hear Peter, an apostle under the influence of the Holy Spirit baptism, tell the believers that would repent and be baptized for the remission of sin, that they would receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. But, what did Peter mean by this?
In John 3:34 we find that God gave His Son the full measure of the Spirit, thus indicating that others receive the Spirit by measure. From this point forward in our analysis we’ll exercise caution not to confuse “gifts” of the Spirit with the Spirit.
In the Bible, “gifts” of the Spirit are always administered by the laying on of apostle’s hands (Acts 8:14-17; 19:5-6; etc.). Through the laying on of the apostles hands gifts such as speaking in tongues, interpretation of tongues, healing, wisdom, knowledge, etc., and all this given that each and every Christian might profit from it (1 Corinthians 12:7). The “ordinary measure” of the Spirit is received by/through faith and obedience to the gospel (Acts 2:37-39 and Galatians 3:1-5).
In Acts 2:38 we have the phrase “gift of the Holy Ghost (Spirit).” The question has been asked; “What is this gift and when is it given?” The answer to this question is not found in this passage of the Bible, but it is found in Acts 8:14-17 & 19:1-6. The only logical conclusion of the honest and sincere Bible student is: Peter simply meant that when sinners believed the preaching of the gospel; repented (turned away from) of their sins; and was baptized for the remission of their sins by the authority of Christ, they would then be entitled to the Holy Spirit as a gift through the laying on of the apostles hands!
In a nutshell this explains the “gift” mentioned in Acts 2:38. Let us always remember to place our confidence in the plain teaching of the Bible and steer away from adding to or taking away from the Father’s revelation (Bible) to us (2 Timothy 2:15; 2 Timothy 3:16-17; Romans 1:16; Hebrews 1:1-2; Hebrews 2:1-4 & Revelation 22:18-19.)
The next article, #4, will be on the operation of the Holy Spirit, be sure to watch for it.
