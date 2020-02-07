SNEEDVILLE — Jubilee Project youth will be having a fundraising Pancake Dinner at the Jubilee Project center on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the downstairs portion of the office.
Price is $5 per person ($3 per child under the age of 10). Regular, chocolate chip, and blueberry pancakes with two slices of bacon and some fruit will be available. Drinks are included (coffee, water, or milk).
Tickets are available from any of the youth members, at the office, or at the door.
Jubilee Project is located at 197 N. Jockey Street, in Sneedville.
Donations to the youth department are welcome anytime.
For more information, contact Monte Emerson at 423-733-4195.
