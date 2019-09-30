ROGERSVILLE – With beef brisket, pinto beans and fixings, cornbread, buttered potatoes, collard greens, corn, desserts and more on the menu, it must be time for the 16th Annual Soul Food Dinner at Heritage Days, presented by Price Public Community Center and American Legion Auxiliary 231.
The delicious home-cooked meal is always a perennial favorite at the event, and will again this year be held at the Price Public Community Center’s main community room.
Tickets for the Friday, Oct. 11 event are $30 per person (children age 10 and under eat free but must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult) and MUST be purchased in advance by calling 423-921-388 or by going by the Price Public Center in Rogersville.
Live entertainment will be provided and the Museum will be open for tours.
