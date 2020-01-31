SNEEDVILLE — Official “sample ballots” for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Preference Primary Election can be found inside the Jan. 31, 2020, edition of The Hancock County Eagle, in the Weekend Edition of The Rogersville Review, and online at www.therogersvillereview.com, www.publicnoticeads.com/TN, and on the Eagle’s Facebook page.
The ballots for this election will contain only the names of Democratic and Republican candidates for President of the United States, as well as delegates to each of the party’s National Conventions.
There are no local, district, or statewide races on the March 3 primary ballots.
Early Voting begins Feb. 12 and ends Feb. 25, 2020, at the Election Commission office on the first floor of the Hancock Co. Courthouse in Sneedville, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and 9 a.m until noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays during that period.
There will be no early voting on Monday, Feb. 17, because the Courthouse will be closed for the Presidents Day holiday.
Hancock Co. Administrator of Elections Sue Greer reminds voters that a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID is now required to vote unless an exception applies. Persons with questions about the Photo ID Law may call the local Election Commission office or go to www.GoVoteTN.com.
A registered voter may vote by mail only if certain conditions apply. Persons who would like more information may contact the Election Commission office about requesting a ballot to vote “absentee” by U.S. Mail.
The last day the Election Commission office can process an application to vote “absentee” by U.S. Mail is Feb. 25, 2020.
Persons with handicaps or disabilities who have questions about needed accommodations in the voting process should call 423-733-4549.
Members of the Hancock Co. Election Commission are:
• Tommy Belcher, Sr., Chairman;
• Robert Greer, Secretary;
• Geneva Anderson, Member;
• Harold D. Ramsey, Member; and,
• Eddie Buttry, Member.
