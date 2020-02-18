SNEEDVILLE — Want an opportunity to get a bird’s eye view of this beautiful part of northeast Tennessee and help the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department at the same time?
Hancock County resident Jeff Levesque and pilot Ron Fuller have come up with a plan to help the local law enforcement agency raise money for its 2020 Safe Streets Campaign ... offering tickets for a drawing to win a helicopter ride with Sheriff Brad Brewer.
Tickets are three for $20 and available at the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office, in Sneedville, and at the office of The Rogersville Review / The Hancock Co. Eagle in Rogersville (316 E. Main Street). All proceeds will be donated to the HCSD’s Safe Streets Campaign fund.
The drawing will be held on May 31, 2020, with a mutually agreeable date/time for the lucky winner to take his/her ride to be determined by the schedules of the pilot, the winner, Sheriff Brewer, and, of course, the weather.
For more information, readers may call Levesque at 423-733-6223, or Eric Scott at 423-926-3016.
