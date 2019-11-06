ST. CLAIR COMMUNITY – A number of state and local dignitaries were on hand Wednesday morning as Hawkins Co. Director of Schools Matt Hixson and two members of the Hawkins Co. Board of Education – Chris Christian and Judy Woods Trent – unveiled a large banner recognizing St. Clair Elementary School as one of Tennessee’s top-performing Reward Schools.
Student Mason Barker invited those present to take part in a “moment of silence”, while student Sawyer Housewright led in the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Welcome to St. Clair School, the best school in Tennessee!” said student Lillianna Ferrell. “We are glad that you are here today to celebrate our Reward School status. To become a Reward School in Tennessee, students have to great attendance, awesome behavior, and amazing test scores. We are excited to have accomplished all of these. Our school has always been great and this year we get to share it with everyone.”
Principal Mary Ann Davis, now in her fifth year in that role, said that St. Clair missed the Reward School status last year by only four-tenths of a percentage point, due to chronic absenteeism.
“We really worked on that part along with all the other areas, and we earned the Reward School status this year,” she said. “We are very proud and honored to have that status.”
Four students were recognized by Principal Davis to share with visitors what has helped them to become successful at the school:
• Caylee Hurley – “Teachers have helped us to become successful by only accepting out best.”
• Isaiah Jones – “We are taught that it is OK to make mistakes, all we have to do is keep trying and never give up.”
• Lauren Reed – “We are like a family, we love and support each other.”
• Leland Blair – “We set goals and we don’t stop until we achieve them.”
“What an exciting day it is here at St. Clair Elementary!” State Rep. Gary W. Hicks, Jr., the guest speaker, said in addressing the students.
Hicks told students he never attended the school, but did “start my T-ball career right back here on the playground”.
The legislator, who is a member of the staff of Rogersville City School, told students that of the more than 1,800 schools in Tennessee, only 318 earned the prestigious Reward School designation.
“And listen, this is just the beginning,” he said. “There’s nothing that says you can only be a Reward School this year. You guys set the mark kinda high so guess what? You’ve got to keep doing these great things and really, really bear down and try even harder. Its the same hard work that you have to come to school every day and do because these school years that you are in right now will set the course for how you do for the rest of your school time.”
Good study habits, reading regularly, and paying attention in class now sets the tone for success in high school and college, he said.
“You’re working hard now, so hard that the state has recognized what you guys are doing, and I am so, so proud of you,” he added.
Hicks also asked staff members to stand and thanked them for their hard work, too.
“I understand the long hours, the tears, the sweat that you all put into it,” he said. “I know that you are all ‘results-driven’ and what better result than to have the state recognize your students, your staff, and your school as a Reward School.
“Its time to celebrate at St. Clair Elementary,” Hicks concluded. “This is a big deal! I am super proud of you and I am gonna mark it on my calendar because I expect to be back next year and we’re gonna celebrate again. This is awesome, this is the good stuff!”
Principal Davis said the secret to the school’s success is “all about building relationships with our students, parents and the community.”
“We are a very rural school,” she said. “We sit in the middle of a farm and if you listen, you can hear the cows mooing outside. There’s a lot of goal-setting between our students and our teachers. Most of all, students know their data as well as their teachers know that data.”
Teachers, she said, embrace a variety of blended learning styles in their classrooms.
“And we are one-to-one with iPads® and Chromebooks®,” she added. “We want our students to be high achievers.”
Davis said that the key to the school’s success is wrapped up in every teacher, cafeteria and custodial staff, nurses, central office personnel and others.
“They are very dedicated and they put their jobs first every day,” she said. “We, at St. Clair, are a family and this is how we make it happen.”
Director of Schools Hixson, prior to unveiling the Reward School banner, said that the overall theme he heard during the program was “family”.
“I want to congratulate each and every one of you and echo what Rep. Hicks said earlier in that it takes a commitment from everyone involved, including parents reinforcing what is learned at school, making sure that homework is done and reviewed day in and day out, consistently, and that they are getting their students to school every day, because attendance is important,” he said. “Its not a coincidence that St. Clair has good attendance.”
He commended the school for its achievements.
School Board member Chris Christian likewise congratulated students and staff.
“Becoming a Reward School means that you are doing the right things,” he said. “When you do the right things, good things happen. You have to remember, it doesn’t get any easier, you’ve gotta keep working hard to get to that next level.”
But, he added, when one works hard consistently, it becomes a habit that makes the work seem easier.
“And, educators, if it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have a future,” he said.
BOE member Judy Woods Trent, who is herself a retired teacher, said she is so proud of the students, staff, and school.
“You touch these kids’ lives,” she said to the staff. “They need you, and this is a pat on your back, for every person that works in this school.”
Trent pointed out several staff members whom she has known “since birth” or whom she herself taught in school.
“It touches my heart that you are now in the school system, and to see the love with which you treat these little kids,” she said. “And now that I am a School Board member, I am really glad that St. Clair is in my district!”
Four members of the Hawkins Co. Commission were also present for the presentation, Donnie Talley, Michael Herrell, Bob Edens, and Larry Clonce.
Commissioner Clonce said he is a lifelong learner and fully supports education in Hawkins County.
“Its been 50 years since I sat in a classroom at Lincoln Memorial University, but I still try everyday to learn something new,” he said, adding that he was “up at 2 o’clock this morning reading about the Alaskan Klondike Gold Rush.”
Clonce reminded everyone that millions of children around the world are illiterate and do not have the opportunity to attend school as do those in America.
Commissioner Donnie Talley said that he, too, is very proud of the school.
“St. Clair Elementary has a special place in my heart because I went for seven years down there at the old school,” Talley said. “I see the same love right here in this building that we had there, well, I’m not gonna say how many years ago, but I just want to thank the teachers for all you do for these kids, and hopefully you kids respect them enough that you want to learn. You’ve got a school here that you can be very proud of, and I am also very proud of St. Clair.”
Student Phoebe Smith thanked everyone for coming and invited guests to tour the schools and see what goes on in classrooms for themselves.
“We appreciate you joining us to celebrate this amazing honor,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.