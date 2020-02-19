Dear Tommy,
Nearly every morning for over 40 years, it has been my habit to meet with some Good Old Boys for coffee. Over the years, some have moved, and some have died, but we always managed to pick up new acquaintances along the way. The faces have changed but the dynamic of the meetings has not. A few months ago, I said goodbye to my old friends on the left coast and moved to Rogersville.
During several road trips over the past year, I noticed that, wherever I stopped for breakfast, I saw similar Good Old Boys’ coffee clubs. In fact, I believe that these little cliques exist in nearly every community in the nation.
So, what is it that holds them together?
Certainly, we have discussions about politics and obituaries, but beyond that it is just guy stuff; that’s all! At our ages, we repeat stuff but that's okay because we forget stuff, too. So, it’s the same old stories, the same stupid jokes, and THE SAME PERSONAL INSULTS.
My wife thinks our insults are cruel, but she doesn’t understand. Today, everything that offends someone or hurts someone’s feelings is called bullying. People run to safe spaces and cry whenever they hear something that doesn’t agree with them.
Not so with Good Old Boys. In our early morning meetings, we have polished and perfected the manly art of sarcasm. We make fun of each other and we insult each other’s physical appearances, disabilities, and behavior. Nobody is immune. And at the end of the hour we all say goodbye and then we reassemble the next morning and it starts all over again.
That’s what Good Old Boys do. That’s how we express our affections for each other (although most of us would deny that there is any “affection”).
Well, now that I am finally settled into my new home in Eastern Tennessee, I am happy to announce that it didn’t take long to find a new group of Good Old Boys to fill the void. They have welcomed me and made me feel right at home as we start each day with the same stories, stupid jokes ... and lots of insults.
Ralph M. Petersen
