SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Lady Indians advanced in district tournament play on Feb. 17, 2020, with a 45-38 home win over the Jellico Lady Blue Devils.
The Lady Indians led throughout, leading 17-6 after the first quarter and 30-14 at halftime. The Lady Indians struggled in the third quarter, scoring only five points. In the fourth quarter the Lady Blue Devils made their move, but only got within six points on the Lady Indians.
With the win, the Lady Indians advanced to the semi-finals versus the Cosby Lady Eagles in Cosby on Feb. 21.
Lanie Dalton and Cassie Seal led Hancock County with 15 points each. Payton Neeley had eight points and Lexi Linden had six.
