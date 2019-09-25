EIDSON — A photo of a man allegedly pointing a gun at his wife’s head that was sent by the woman to her son in mid-August resulted in a manhunt in the Little Pumpkin Valley and Clinch Valley communities, and in the subsequent arrest of her husband on a charge of aggravated assault.
However, last week in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court, Tammy Lynn Greene, 46, of Little Pumpkin Valley Road, Eidson, admitted that she lied about her husband threatening to kill her and was herself charged with filing a false report (felony).
In, “Photo of man pointing gun at wife’s head sets off manhunt in Clinch Valley”, the Review reported that, according to a report filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Sgt. Bobby Moffitt, the deputy was dispatched on Aug. 16, 2019 to speak with the son of James Paul Greene, 51, in reference to a possible domestic incident that had taken place between his parents.
According to Moffitt, the son said had received a picture, with no explanation, from his father’s cell phone of Mr. Greene pointing a handgun at Mrs. Greene’s head.
The son told Moffitt that he had made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact both his father and mother.
“Responding deputies were unable to make contact with either at the residence,” Moffitt’s report stated.
Using digital technology, law enforcement officers had the couple’s cell phones “pinged”, or located on a map, and deputies began looking in those areas for the two.
James Greene was located some time later on Clinch Valley Road and told deputies that he and his wife were having marital problems.
“James further stated that they had had an argument the evening prior and that she (Mrs. Greene) had left and he has not had any further contact with her,” the report states. “James stated he had (Mrs. Greene’s) phone and she had his. When asked about the picture showing him pointing a handgun at (Mrs. Greene’s) head, James stated it was him and he did take it, but did not send it to anyone.”
Later, when deputies were able to locate Mrs. Greene, she stated that she had James’ phone, found the photo, and had sent it to her son, adding that she was “in fear of her life”.
James Greene was, as a result, charged with aggravated assault.
According to a report filed by Detective Chad Britton, Mr. Greene appeared in court on Sept. 18, 2019, and it was during that hearing that Mrs. Greene recanted her earlier statement, stating that she lied “due to being mad at Mr. Greene.”.
As a result, the aggravated assault charge against Mr. Greene was dismissed and Mrs. Greene was ordered to be held in the Hawkins Co. Jail pending her arraignment on a charge of felony filing a false report.
