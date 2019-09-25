EIDSON — J.C. Evans, age 78, of the Eidson community, passed away due to a short illness on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Evans (Gulley); parents, Dana and Bertha McCravey; brothers, Johnny, Charles, Hobert, Albert,Robert, and Donald McCravey; sister, Freddy Sue.
He is survived by his son, Claude Evans of Greeneville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Mary Lou) McCravey, George McCravey of Bulls Gap, Shirley McCravey of Bulls Gap; several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Family will receive friends Thursday, September 26, from 5-7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will meet at Hamblen Memory Gardens on Friday, September 27, at 9 a.m., for a graveside service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.