ROGERSVILLE – A Petersburg Road woman was charged with DUI March 23 by a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy who responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated woman driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with a small child passenger on Main Street in Rogersville.
Corporal Mike Lipe wrote in a report that he was told by Central Dispatched that the truck had hit a curb and a sidewalk along Main Street.
“The vehicle then made a left turn onto Highway 66 where I intercepted it,” Cpl. Lipe wrote in his report. “A traffic stop was conducted and I identified the driver as Courtney Beth Castle, 22, of 378 Petersburg Rd., Rogersville, and I observed a four-year-old female (child) in the backseat of the vehicle.
“While speaking with Courtney, I observed her to have slurred speech and and strong odor of an alcoholic-type beverage about her person. Courtney was asked to step from the vehicle to perform a series of standardized field-sobriety tests.”
Cpl. Lipe wrote that Castle performed poorly on the field-sobriety tests. As a result, she was placed in custody and transported to the Hawkins County Jail where she agreed to take a breath test, the results of which was a blood-alcohol level of .14. The blood-alcohol level for proof of driving under the influence is .08.
Castle was scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on March 26 and the four-year-old child who was with her at the time of her arrest was released to a family member, Cpl. Lipe wrote in his report.
