The Spring 2020 issue of Discover Hawkins County magazine will be available later this week at local advertising sponsors and vendors (that are still open). The Review has also placed a stack of the magazines on a rack outside of the front door of our office in downtown Rogersville and anyone is welcome to come by and pick up a copy (or as many as you need for your place of business, clinic, etc.) The magazines are free and we would appreciate it very much if you would take the time to contact the advertisers who made it possible and say THANK YOU for again helping to sponsor our annual magazine, even in the midst of all of this COVID-19 craziness! We sincerely hope that you enjoy this edition. If you are homebound right now — as so many are!! — you can access and enjoy the entire edition online at: https://issuu.com/therogersvillereview/docs/discover_hawkins_county_2020.
Latest News
- Former Husker Suh named to NFL's all-decade team
- Health Department opens assessment sites in the northeast region
- Mountain Home VA Center changes visitation rules during COVID-19
- LOCAL BRIEFS: MU softball's Jordan Weber named to All-Freshman Team
- Three Saints, two Cowboys make NFL's All-Decade team
- Trump cites positive coronavirus trends in some states but warns of 'big surge' still to come
- Tennessee providing $200M in grants to local governments for tornado, COVID-19 relief
- NFL draft will be in ‘fully virtual format,’ leaving Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and staff to work from home
Most Popular
Articles
- Ballad Health identifies cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County
- BREAKING NEWS: Hawkins County has first COVID-19 death
- Hawkins Co. has fourth confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Hawkins Countians find joy amid COVID-19 self-quarantines
- Nelle Christian Mowl, age 92, Rogersville
- BREAKING NEWS: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to sign ‘Stay at Home’ mandate
- County Clerk opens temporary drive-thru service
- Speeding, evading deputy leads to list of charges against Whitesburg man
- Altered tag leads to nine charges against Rogersville man
- Crash involving pickup, motorcycle results in two fatalities
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.