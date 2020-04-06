DISCOVER HAWKINS COUNTY

 Magazine design by Freda Turbyfill

The Spring 2020 issue of Discover Hawkins County magazine will be available later this week at local advertising sponsors and vendors (that are still open). The Review has also placed a stack of the magazines on a rack outside of the front door of our office in downtown Rogersville and anyone is welcome to come by and pick up a copy (or as many as you need for your place of business, clinic, etc.) The magazines are free and we would appreciate it very much if you would take the time to contact the advertisers who made it possible and say THANK YOU for again helping to sponsor our annual magazine, even in the midst of all of this COVID-19 craziness! We sincerely hope that you enjoy this edition. If you are homebound right now — as so many are!! — you can access and enjoy the entire edition online at: https://issuu.com/therogersvillereview/docs/discover_hawkins_county_2020.

