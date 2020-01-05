BULLS GAP — Michael Dwayne Gulley, age 53, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was saved at an early age and baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Saint Clair. Michael was an avid music lover, enjoyed being outdoors and hiking. He was a loving, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rex Gulley; and grandparents, Harley and Nora Gulley and Charlie and Blanche Feagins.
Michael is survived by his loving mother, Wanda Gulley; wife, Angel Gulley; step-daughters, Olivia and Emily; sister, Donna Osborne and husband Keith; niece, Macy Osborne; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and former step-daughter, Alexis Loar.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 2 - 2:30 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
