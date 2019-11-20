ROGERSVILLE — Through an initiative, now in it’s second season, Hawkins County is invited to join Tennessee in 30 days of prayer and fasting Jan. 26, 2020. Terry and Barbi Franklin, musicians from Nashville, will be in Rogersville, on Monday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m., at East Rogersville Baptist Church, to explain how this effort will work.
They will lead in a time of worship before detailing how churches and join the 30 days of prayer and fasting.
In January, attractive prayer packets will be delivered to any church and church member willing to participate to pray for their family, church, community, state and nation. But one additional request will be that each participate commit to choose 15 people they know and pray for them daily as well.
In Nashville this past January, Dave Clayton, a Nashville pastor started a movement that drew 400 churches to participate.
A company created their packets which had the names of every Nashville resident divided up by 15 into the prayer packets which included postcards to mail to the person they prayed for. Every name was taken and it was considered so successful, Clayton is leading Nashville to do it again in January 2020, inviting all Tennessee to join him.
The Franklins, who are professional Christian musicians, are state leaders and will be making stops in East Tennessee explaining how Awaken Tennessee will work. They are looking for community leaders for towns and cities who can promote the idea to the churches where they live.
The Franklins have worked with groups to bring revival for the last 15 years. They are personally known and respected in Nashville as songwriters and musicians with numerous Dove awards. They have sung with the Gaithers, Billy Graham, Jim Cymbala and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Focus on the Family, David Jeremiah, Kay Arthur, Gary Smalley, Don and Tim Wildmon and the American Family Association. They have stepped into what they call a higher calling of prayer and worship ministry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.