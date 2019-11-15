SNEEDVILLE — As soon as all of the signup paperwork can be completed, every employee of the Hancock Co. Public School System and members of their households will enjoy a one-year membership in the AirMedCare network, courtesy of the Board of Education, a benefit that could save them tens of thousands of dollars in the event they, or a loved one, had a medical emergency that required helicopter transportation.
The Hancock Co. BOE on Nov. 7, 2019, voted unanimously to approve the recommendation by Director of Schools Tony Seal.
The one-year memberships, which will cost the board $60 per each of its 187 employees, or approximately $11,220, will cover every employee, regardless of where they live, Seal said.
At the October board meeting, Ray Bell, a Business Development representative with the AirMedCare Network, spoke to the board about the memberships.
“When someone is flown, it is quite costly,” Bell explained at that meeting. “Often, insurance doesn’t cover all of the cost. What we are offering is a membership, not insurance.”
Bell explained that one of the reasons that “air ambulance” service is so expensive is the cost of the helicopters. One new “chopper” can cost as much as $7 million to purchase and equip, he said.
“Locally, you’re served by Wings AirRescue, but you also see UT Lifestar and others, those are all our aircraft,” he said.
In 2018, 138 persons were flown out of Hancock County, he added.
“We’re there when needed, and we’re especially needed now more than ever with some of the changes in trauma centers in the region,” Bell said. “We have aircraft from Greeneville, to Maryville, to Elizabethton, to north in Kentucky and elsewhere. We’ve got you guys surrounded. If you are flown and you are a member, you’re covered. Even if your insurance denies the charges, you’re covered.”
School Board member Freddie Mullins, whose son was in an accident and had to be airlifted, said the cost for the “air ambulance” transportation was more than $50,000.
“And that was just for the helicopter,” he said.
Thankfully, Mullins said, his family had coverage through the plan that Bell described.
“If I hadn’t had that, they would probably have sent me a bill for $20,000 or more that it would have cost me out of pocket,” he said.
“It’s a needed thing, especially in rural, remote communities like Hancock County, but it is expensive,” Bell agreed.
While the consortium offers coverage for a household at a rate of $85 per year, Bell said that they could offer employees of the school system an annual rate of $60 per household.
“That includes whoever lives in that household, they do not all have to be relatives,” he said.
Director of Schools Seal said he thought the service would be a tremendous benefit for employees.
The year-to-year agreement could be cancelled at anytime.
“A lot of people think their insurance will cover something like this but most of the time it doesn’t,” Seal said. “I think our employees would really appreciate it.”
Individuals, companies or other governmental entities who are interested in learning more about the memberships may email Bell at: Ray.Bell@AirMedCareNetwork.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.