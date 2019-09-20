Hello, and welcome back to Down Home Food. How many of you are ready for some cooler fall weather? I sure am! It’s been a long hot summer and I am looking forward to some cooler weather. October is my favorite month. Maybe that’s because my birthday falls in October ... lol.
I’ve been thinking a lot about my early days in the kitchen. When I was a little girl, there were two things that I knew I wanted to do when I grew up. The first was to be a mother. The second was to learn to cook like my mother and grandmother.
Learning to cook was very important to me. My first “pretend” cooking was making mud pies when I was around three or four years old. I have a photo of me and my cousin Martha on my back porch on Reno Street when I was hard at work making those mud pies. It looks as if Martha might have been my sous chef since she’s holding my bowl and rolling pin (Coke bottle.) This was a lot of fun pretending, and I was just getting ready for the real thing.
Joining 4-H in the fourth grade gave me my opportunity to begin baking. I always entered the baking competition with my cornbread muffins each year. I even won a few times.
As I grew up, I started watching my mother and grandmother when they were cooking. I occasionally made a cake from a cake mix. I started making cookies from scratch. Everything grew from there.
I always had my kids in the kitchen at Christmas to help me make cookies. They both seemed to enjoy the experience. The first thing my son said he wanted to be when he grew up was a baker. Ha! That didn’t last very long until he wanted to be an astronaut!
If you want your kids to grow up loving food and also loving to make their own food, get them in the kitchen at an early age. The earlier, the better. Not just for cookie making either. They need to learn the basics early. If they’re involved in the cooking process, they’re more likely to eat the food.
Make sure they have all the right equipment. First, they need a good sturdy stool they can stand on to get at an appropriate height. Second, I would recommend getting them their own apron, maybe even one monogrammed with their name on it. Next, it would be great for them to have some of their own equipment such as measuring cups, measuring spoons, and their own utensils.
Don’t just pick the cookie and sweets recipes. I think it’s great to teach them some of the basics such as fried eggs, scrambled eggs and boiled eggs. These are recipes they’re sure to use repeatedly in their lifetimes.
Tommy Campbell, the paper’s editor, told me that his grandmother taught him to make cornbread and “cathead” biscuits when he was four years old. Not only did he learn to make these basic breads, he also made memories. That’s one of the important parts of getting those kids in the kitchen at an early age.
I’ve chosen some recipes that aren’t very difficult to get those kids started. These are only suggestions. You choose the ones you think your children will enjoy. Think about those family favorites Just get those kids started so they will have the opportunity to begin a lifetime love of cooking and eating!
As always, enjoy!
Crispy Chip Chicken
4 ½ cups chili cheese or barbecue flavor corn chips
1 egg
1 tablespoon milk
3 to 3 ½ lbs. your favorite chicken pieces
2 tablespoons butter or margarine
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place chips in large resealable plastic bag. Using rolling pin or hands, crush chips to make 2 cups coarse crumbs. Pour into 9” pie plate and set aside.
In 2 quart bowl, mix egg and milk using a whisk.
Rinse chicken pieces under cold running water and pat dry with paper towels. Trim off any extra skin or fat. Dip chicken into egg mixture, one piece at a time, then roll in crumbs to coat evenly. (Press crumbs against the chicken so they will stick) Place chicken, meaty side up, in 9” x 13” baking dish or on sheet pan. (Good to line with foil first.) Sprinkle chicken with any remaining crumbs. (Discard egg mixture.)
Melt butter in microwave. Slowly pour butter over chicken
Bake 1 hour or until chicken is no longer pink in center.
Speedy Stir-Fry Veggies
6-8 fresh whole mushrooms, wiped clean with paper towel
1 medium red bell pepper
2 medium carrots
½ small onion
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 garlic clove
½ teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1/4 teaspoon salt
Dash of ground black pepper
On cutting board, cut thin slice off stem end of mushrooms; discard ends. Slice mushrooms to get about 1 1/2 cups.
Cut bell pepper in half length-wise and crosswise to get four pieces. Remove membranes and seeds. Cut bell pepper into thin short strips to get about 1 cup.
Peel carrots. Cut crosswise into 1/4 inch thick slices to get about 3/4 cup. Cut onion into thin wedges.
Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add broccoli, mushrooms, red bell pepper, carrot, and onion Press garlic into skillet using a garlic press. Sprinkle oregano, salt, and black pepper over vegetables. Stir and toss vegetables for 3-4 minutes or until vegetables are tender but still crisp.
Easy Sweet Potatoes
1 can (40 ounces) cut sweet potatoes in light syrup
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
15 regular marshmallows
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Drain sweet potatoes in colander; discard syrup. Place potatoes in 2 quart bowl.
Sprinkle cinnamon and salt over potatoes. Mash until smooth.
Place sweet potatoes into buttered 9” pie plate.
Place marshmallows on their sides around edge of pie plate, on top of potatoes.
Bake for 14-16 minutes or until potatoes are heated through and marshmallows are puffed and toasty brown.
Slammin Jammin Berry Bars
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/4 cups quick or old-fashioned oats
½ cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter or margarine
½ cup strawberry or raspberry preserves
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In two quart bowl, mix flour, oats, and brown sugar with pastry blender or two forks.
On cutting board, but butter into small pieces and add to flour mixture. Using pastry blender, cut in butter until the mixture is crumbly. Measure out 1 cup of the crumb mixture and set it aside for the topping. Press the remaining crumb mixture into the bottom of a buttered 9” square cake pan.
Spread preserves over the crust. Sprinkle evenly with blueberries. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture evenly over blueberries.
Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown.
(PUB. NOTE: Elizabeth loves to hear from readers with cooking tips, recipes to share, or just to share “food related” memories from days gone by. Contact her by email at mammawcas@gmail.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.