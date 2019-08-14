KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department has once again partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office by participating in their annual Booze It & Lose It Campaign. The campaign encourages participating agencies to step up their education and enforcement efforts surrounding impaired driving.
This year’s Booze It & Lose It campaign runs from August 16 until September 2, 2019, encompassing the Labor Day holiday weekend, which is statistically one of the deadliest weekends of the year, with impaired drivers endangering themselves and others on America’s roadways.
As an integral component of this campaign, and in the ongoing effort to reduce the problem of Driving Under the Influence and resulting crashes, injuries, and deaths, the Kingsport Police Department will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, August 23, 2019 at an undisclosed time and location within the city limits of Kingsport.
Beyond the risk of serious injury or death associated with impaired driving, being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs can impact your life in many ways, including loss of employment, prevention of employment in certain jobs, higher insurance rates, serious financial setbacks, personal and family embarrassment, and incarceration.
The Kingsport Police Department continues to stress that Tennessee D.U.I. laws apply not just to alcohol, but to any substance that impairs the ability to drive, including illegal drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, as well as prescription drugs, even if they are prescribed by a physician.
Impaired driving is a massive problem in the United States, with more than 10,000 people dying annually. If you are out on the roads and you see someone driving impaired, please report it. You could help save a life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.