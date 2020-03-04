GREENEVILLE — Regional 4-H Public Speaking Contests were recently held in various parts of East Tennessee. The Upper 8 Sub-Regional Contest for 4th-8th grade 4-H members was held in Greeneville. Those representing Hawkins County were: Carrie Ruth Lawson (4th grade), Eli Boyd (5th grade), Amelia Barton (7th grade), and Regan Lipe (8th grade). Each of these participants competed against county winners from Greene, Hancock, Carter, Sullivan, Washington, Unicoi, and Johnson counties.
During this contest, the top three in each grade level were recognized. Regan Lipe placed third in the 8th grade division and Carrie Ruth Lawson was the 1st place winner in the 4th grade division.
In the High School Division, one 4-Her per grade level from the 33 Eastern Region Counties competed in the public speaking contest where they write and present a 4-7 minute prepared speech, as well as, a 1-2 minute extemporaneous speech.
In this contest, Jim Jenkins represented Hawkins County in the Sophmore Division while Laura Grace Jenkins was in the Senior Division.
With the combination of scores in both prepared and extemp speeches, Jim received a 6th place finish and Laura Grace won 1st. She will go on to compete at the State Level in March at Tennessee 4-H Congress in Nashville.
Congratulations to all who participated!
