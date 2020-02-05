Vacant Phipps Bend property involved in 2001 arson now up for sale

The Phipps Bend property that formerly held Kingsport Packaging is now up for sale over 18 years after Kingsport Packaging burned down due to arson.
Though the 7.5-acre property, which is located at 984 Phipps Bend Road, has been vacant since the building burned to the ground, Hawkins Co. Industrial Board Chairman Larry Elkins told the board at their January meeting that the lot has been cleaned up and is ready to be sold.
“We had removed some barrels and cleaned the site up and everything, but before we could approach selling that to a prospective business, they wanted us to have—and we needed to have—a clear understanding that there was nothing there,” Elkins told the board. “We did a Phase One Environmental, but we went back and hired Foundation Systems to do some core drilling and give us a clean bill of health. We have got that now.”
By the end of 2001, Kingsport Packaging had scaled its textbook packing operations down to about 10 people, and the 50,000 square foot building had been for sale since January of that year.
However, the building was burned completely to the ground on Dec. 7 2001. A Rogersville Review article from the time reported that this was “the worst structure fire ever witnessed by local firefighters.” Thankfully, no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was later ruled as arson after investigators found several things indicating it was a “set fire” including evidence of an accelerant.
Though no criminal charges were filed as a result of the arson, the property was tied up in years of litigation as the owners and insurance company settled a federal lawsuit.
“It’s ready to go now,” Elkins added of the property.
Members of the board also hinted during the meeting that there is a potential client interested in purchasing the property, though no details are official yet. The Industrial Board will make an announcement if and when the sale is final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.