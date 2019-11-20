ROGERSVILLE — Due to a high number of disciplinary infractions throughout Hawkins Co. Schools, the BOE is considering a partnership with the faith-based organization, I Am for Kids Mentoring Program, that would provide mentors for troubled students.
The program would be free for the school system, would be “implemented and sustained by the faith community,” and would recruit and train community members as mentors. The mentees would be specifically chosen by principals and office staff of the respective Hawkins Co. School.
Schools seeing discipline and attendance problemsAt November’s BOE meeting, VHS Principal, Bobby Wines gave a report on the school’s statistics that mentioned students have incurred 519 office referrals so far this year.
“That does not necessarily mean that we’ve had 519 different kids, though,” Wines said. “That might be 20 or 30 75-point meetings, but that’s a heck of a lot of referrals for one year, and it’s keeping us hopping.”
Increased discipline problems have been popping up all across the county, and Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained that this mentoring program might address this issue.
“This is a mentoring program that we think very highly of, and it would address some of those referrals that Mr. Wines showed as well as the data that some of our other principals are dealing with,” he said.
Attendance Supervisor Greg Sturgill also mentioned that this program could help reduce the number of students who are chronically absent, which is defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year.
According to Sturgill, around 1,000 Hawkins Co. students were chronically absent last year.
“Research shows that one of the number one ways to get students to come to school more often is building relationships,” Sturgill said. “They need to know that they have a loving, caring adult at the school they know they can reach out to, and one way to establish those relationships is through mentorship.”
“You guys know that we have struggled in this system to meet the students’ needs, and we’ve heard countless data presentations regarding behavior incidents and attendance issues,” Hixson added. “I feel passionately that we need to do something in addition to what we’re doing academically to reach these students — especially if we can do so at low or no cost.”
“You can never go wrong when you mentor a child,” BOE Chairman Chris Christian added.
What’s it like?“Every child has two questions: ‘Am I loved,’ and ‘Do I have value,’” Executive Director Steve Seaton explained. “If those questions are not being answered at home, then they cannot focus on academics when they come to school.”
The I Am for Kids program has been functioning in Middle Tennessee’s Lawrence County for 21 years, and Seaton explained that it has been very successful there.
Seaton got involved in the program because he remembered what it was like to be a troubled student and to receive help from a mentor.
“I failed every grade in high school, and I grew up in a home full of abuse and neglect,” he said. “The only way I knew how to get attention was getting in trouble. When I went into the office, and the principal would pull his or her chair around the desk to speak with me, that was reward enough. I needed that one-on-one attention.”
In his 11th grade year, Seaton received a mentor, but he explained that he was “skeptical of the mentor at first.”
“I said, ‘if he pushes academics or religion on me, I’m done,’ but he never did,” he said.
He explained that the idea behind the mentorship program is to give troubled students the one-on-one attention he described above that teachers alone often do not have time to provide.
Lawrence County schools train community members as mentors, but they also have a student mentorship program that trains high schoolers as mentors for elementary-aged students.
Once mentors are trained, they meet with their assigned child once a week over lunch at the school.
Training mentorsSeaton explained that, in the Lawrence Co. program, each mentor goes through the following vetting process: an application and one-on-one screening, a school-garnered background check, school board approval and a three-hour mentor orientation training.
Once a person is cleared to become a mentor, he or she is trained to do the following things: be consistent, care enough to listen, communicate the child’s value and connect them to a healthy community.
“We tell them that, in order to enter somebody’s worldview, you have to listen,” Seaton said.
Each mentoring session takes place within the school, so it is a “controlled setting,” as Seaton explained.
“The school picks the room with open doors or windows, so it removes any potential for ‘scandal’ at all,” he said. “We always pick a place where it is open.”
The school counselor is also involved in the process which, as Seaton explained, “can be just another tool in the counselor’s toolbelt.”
The faith community’s involvementThis is a 501 c (3) non-profit program that, should it be brought to Hawkins County, would be funded through donations from the community. Seaton explained that the Lawrence Co. program receives donations from local churches as well as businesses and civic groups.
He also explained that the program would be “implemented and sustained” by the faith community, which means that they recruit mentors, coordinate with school counselors to match students with mentors, call mentors for a monthly check-in, provide a quarterly meet-and-greet, and provide an annual banquet.
Controversy over similar programs in KingsportKingsport’s Adams Elementary School actually has a similar mentorship program through a partnership with Christ Fellowship Church; however, the school system recently encountered some pushback about the religious nature of the program from a Wisconsin-based organization called the Freedom from Religion Foundation.
According to the Kingsport Times News, the foundation called the program ‘unconstitutional’ because of Christ Fellowship’s online recruitment post that read in part, “Does walking in the life of a child to show the love of Jesus, influence in a positive direction, and offer an opportunity to be all God designed for them to be pull on your heart strings? If you answered ‘yes,’ then please apply now for our mentoring ministry program.”
“They’re saying that this is a proselytizing situation, and this is not,” Kingsport Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said in response.
In regard to the religious aspect of I am For Kids, Matt Hixson told the Review that, “I Am for Kids has assured us there is no persuasion, proselytizing, or evangelism of any sort within their program or through mentors.”
He also noted that Hawkins Co. Schools “do not teach religion in schools other than historical facts regarding religions as covered by our state-approved curriculum.”
“Proactively addressing social, emotional and behavior issues”“I Am for Kids has a great track record of including all kinds of faith-based, private company, public non-profit, and local businesses in partnering with their mentoring programs,” he added. “Although they are a faith-based company and operate their company based on ethical and moral standards, their purpose is to mentor and build healthy relationships through the mentoring model they have successfully operated in other counties. We are not advocating for a religious group to come into Hawkins County and work with our students. We are, however, very interested in partnering with groups like I Am for Kids, to proactively address the social, emotional and behavioral issues we are facing each and every day in our classrooms.”
He also went on to add that many of the behavior issues facing Hawkins Co. Schools “stem from a lack of morality” among students.
“The moral foundations many of us were taught at home, in our churches, and from those who mentored us as kids, simply is not there,” he said. “Thus, we do see a need for mentors to come in and assist our school staff with teaching these standards of morality, civility, and general sense of right versus wrong. If approved, we hope I Am for Kids, and other ventures we will undertake to combat such issues, will start to make a difference in our students’ behaviors and fill the needs we see and are experiencing in our schools.”
