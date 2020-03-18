JOHNSON CITY – The continued spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and social distancing efforts is impacting blood donation supplies nationwide – and the Appalachian Highlands is no exception.
As schools and local organizations close for several weeks, thereby cancelling planned blood drives, Marsh Regional Blood Center now faces the possibility that it will be unable to meet the needs of patients in this region.
“We need people to turn out in force and donate,” said Don Campbell, director of Marsh Regional. “Nationally, blood drives are being cancelled, and hospitals and health systems are in urgent need for donations. This could turn into an unprecedented blood shortage, unless our donors come out and give as soon as they can.
“If you’re healthy, feel well and haven’t been exposed to COVID-19, we need you to donate now.”
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
To help address the shortage, Marsh Regional has expanded its donor center hours to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The centers are located at 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport; 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City; and 1996 W. State St., Bristol.
Additionally, everyone who makes a blood donation will receive a $10 Food City gift card.
“We’re always grateful for our loyal blood donors, and we always welcome new donors to our centers and blood drives,” Campbell said.
In addition to those centers, Marsh Regional will host drives at the following locations in Kingsport:
• Friday, March 20, 8 a.m.-noon, Honda Kingsport, Kingsport
• Friday, March 20, 1-4 p.m., Toyota of Kingsport, Kingsport
Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
Donors with O-negative blood types are particularly welcome, as their blood can be used for any patient.
To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.
For more information about blood donation, or to schedule a blood drive, please call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 276-679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.
