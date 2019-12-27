911 board member calls for director's suspension over lapse in EMD training

ROGERSVILLE — The discussion during December’s 911 Board meeting was heated, as one board member called for Director Gay Murrell’s suspension in regard to last month’s finding that half of Hawkins Co. Emergency Communications District staff were out of compliance with EMD (Emergency Medical Dispatching) certifications.
Questions surrounding the EMD certifications of several Hawkins Co. Emergency Communications District dispatchers resulted in late November in all staff having to be re-certified by an onsite instructor, and a full training audit of all staff members, because more than half were said to be non-compliant.
Cost of training audit and re-certification
At November’s emergency meeting, called after discovering the issue, Chairman Mike Herrell explained that the training and audit could cost around $10,000 but, depending on the extent of training/re-certification actually needed, could be closer to $8,361. The board then voted to take this money from the 911 savings account with the stipulation that any money not used would be put back into savings.
Herrell told the board during the December meeting that the training cost was taken from savings and that the full amount was not used.
Herrell later told the Review that the board did not ask for any additional money from taxpayers to pay for this training.
“It didn’t cost the county money — it did, but it didn’t — because we took this out of our (911) savings account,” he told the Review. “It’s all state and county money that runs 911, but we didn’t ask anyone for any extra money to fix our training problem.”
As of the evening of Nov. 20, all staff members of the Hawkins Co. ECD dispatch center were re-certified, but the matter was still a point of contention at the December board meeting.
Good calls for Murrell’s suspension
Prior to the meeting, each board member had received the results of the training audit that took place last month. However, when board member David Good began to ask a question about the audit, Murrell told the board that the details of the audit should not be discussed during an open meeting, as employee names were listed within it.
“If you’re looking for a legal action — is that what you’re looking for?” Murrell asked Good.
“I’d say, down the road, we’re going to get one regardless,” he replied.
At the end of the meeting, Good brought up the non-compliance issue again — this time, asking for Murrell to be suspended without pay as a result of the issue.
“I’m going to make a motion to put it in writing to suspend her for 10 days without pay,” Good said. “This is due to the fact that her training was lapsed, and it could have cost a lot more issues than what we got. In fact, it cost the taxpayers almost $8,000.”
“Until we get a lawyer, do we know whether we can do this or not?” board member Fred Castle asked Herrell.
“I will say that, per her contract, if you suspend her, you have to do it with pay,” Herrell said.
“That contract says that if you have just cause, you don’t have to pay her,” Good replied.
“The board may suspend the director with pay during an investigation or allegations of misconduct or misappropriation,” Herrell read from the contract.
In the end, the motion died for lack of a second, and Murrell was not suspended.
Could it have happened differently?
“If that (the lapse in certifications) had been handled differently, what would that have cost the communication district?” board member Tony Fugate asked Murrell during the meeting.
“If we had known that we had to have an EMD manager, I believe we could have just gone through the EMD manager course,” Murrell replied. “But I’m not sure because I wasn’t given a chance to ask that question. It was just thrown at us that night that we were going to have that audit. I knew nothing about it.”
911 board searches for an attorney
Herrell explained that, at the last personnel committee meeting, the board was authorized to find an attorney to represent the board.
Several years ago, the board used local attorney Daniel Boyd; however, Herrell told the Review that, when the current members of the board were seated, they voted to wait and hire an attorney “if we need one.”
“I think we needed one a long time ago,” he added.
At December’s meeting, Herrell requested Attorney Mike Mahn to speak with the board, as Herrell explained that the board wanted an attorney who could offer a new perspective. Mahn worked with the 911 board several years ago, but, according to Herrell, he has never worked with the current board.
“We’re getting so deep in this audit stuff, and we’re about to get ourselves into legal stuff,” Herrell told the board at the meeting. “I’m not saying we have to choose Mr. Mahn, but we’re going to have to get a representative in here to help us out. If not, we’re going to be in more trouble than we can get out of. If I’m being honest with you, with all of this stuff we have had going on, we have not gotten anything legally documented. We can sit here and fuss at her (Murrell), but we’ve not got anything legally documented to do anything.”
Herrell later told the Review that, though the 911 dispatchers in question have been re-certified, and the training audit is complete, the board has not heard the last of the ramifications from this mishap.
“Where we spent around $8,800 on training, we’re going to have to justify why we did that,” he told the Review. “We’ve got to figure out what caused us to have a lapse in the training and get us back to where we need to be.”
Board member says the board needs a lawyer — not the director
At the meeting, Mahn provided copies of his resume to each board member and explained that he represents over 20 other districts throughout the state in “all population categories.” He has represented 911 districts since the 1980s.
“911 is all I do,” he told the board.
“We’re needing a lawyer more than anything for personnel reasons, not 911,” Good said to Mahn. “We need a lawyer — the board. Not the 911 director, but the board.”
“If I work for you, the board is my client,” Mahn replied. “Your employees, I will work with —starting with your director — but you are the client.”
“Let’s just get down to it,” Good said in response. “The contract that she (Murrell) has — is it good or bad?”
Mahn, however, had not yet seen a copy of the contract Good was referencing, which is a contract between Murrell and the 911 board that governs her employment. Mahn explained that he would need to study the contract before answering that question.
After two board members began to get into a heated argument, Mahn told the board in regard to whether or not they hire him, “I would suggest you all pray on it through Christmas. Let me come back and visit with you in January, and I’ll get a list of the issues you all are facing.”
