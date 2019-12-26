SURGOINSVILLE — A suspicious van stopped in the roadway on Stanley Valley Road on Sunday attracted the attention of passersby, and resulted in a Hawkins Co. Deputy being dispatched to the scene. After the occupants were questioned and searched, both were taken to jail and booked on multiple violations.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Stephanie Bolognese said that about 11 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2019, she responded to the call in the vicinity of 3826 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville.
There, she came in contact with Dustin Lynn Barrett, 35, of Fairview Avenue, Kingsport, and Haley Dawn Powell, 19, of Wallen Town Road, Church Hill, who were attempting to get the van out of the roadway.
“I asked Dustin what happened and he said he ran out of gas while he was driving to the store,” Bolognese’s report states.
The deputy said that she could smell a “strong odor of marijuana” while speaking to Barrett, and when she asked what the smell was, “he stated he had weed but it was gone”.
The deputy asked Barrett if she could search him and had him place his hands on the van.
When she asked if he could remove his jacket so that she could search his vest, Barrett reportedly became argumentative, stepped back and began taking the jacket off, as he “grabbed a green bag with an unknown substance and attempted to conceal in his let hand”.
The deputy asked to see the item at which point, Barrett “quickly stepped back and shoved it in his mouth”.
Bolognese placed him on the ground and attempted to remove the item from his mouth, at which point he began resisting, she said.
Barrett was placed in handcuffs as Bolognese continued to attempt to retrieve the bag from his mouth when Deputy Will Mullins arrived at the location and assisted.
While searching the 1997 Dodge van, Bolognese said, a meth pipe, 55 small bags, one scale, three packaged needles and two guns were found.
A check of Barrett’s background revealed that he was convicted for felony endangerment and two counts of disorderly conduct (weapons) in Oklahoma.
Barrett was taken to the emergency room of Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital where he refused to give a blood sample.
Deputy Bolognese said that she also searched Powell, and found that she had two bags of marijuana (10 grams), and 10 white pills identified as Gagapentin, tucked into her underwear.
While searching the van, the deputy found two hand guns, a ,meth pipe, a bowl, and two yellow baggies in Powell’s belongings.
Barrett was arrested and charged with:
• Tampering with or fabricating evidence;
• Resisting arrest;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Driving on a revoked license; and,
• Possession of a firearm by a felon.
Powell was arrested and charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule V controlled substance;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a felony (two counts); and,
• Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver.
