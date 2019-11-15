Can you believe that Eagle will soon celebrate six months of serving the good folks of Hancock County, Tennessee?
As your editor, please let me say how much of an enjoyment this has been for me to be a part of giving birth to a brand-spanking new newspaper here in a county that hasn’t had a weekly paper for many years.
The Eagle is proud and honored to be a part of this community, which, as I have told you all, is a lot like the small, rural county in Alabama where I grew up and spent most of my adult life.
There aren’t many jobs there, just as here in Hancock County, and life can get pretty tough sometimes.
But in spite of those problems, again, just as here in Hancock County, I can see so many of the good, positive things that make people here proud to be from “Overhome”.
We have thoroughly enjoyed bringing you news and community events on a weekly basis and as someone who loves to meet new friends, run my mouth (lol), make photos, drink coffee, and be a part of every local event that I possibly can, I can’t begin to tell you how much I have enjoyed being invited to, and welcomed at, your special events.
THANK YOU!!
Our coverage of local high school sports included stories and photos from every game the HCHS Indians played this season, plus Girls Volleyball, and several Middle and Elementary School games.
Look for basketball coverage, along with spring and summer-league sports, too. As time goes by, and as we continue to grow, we hope to be able to have a writer/photographer at every athletic event.
So far, we have covered dozens of events at schools, churches, fire departments and other places in the community.
And, with your help, we intend to cover many, many more.
But it is no secret to anyone that the cost to print and distribute a weekly newspaper isn’t cheap. Heck, it costs like you wouldn’t believe. But here in Hancock County, where internet connections are not plentiful – and even if they are, the fact that many folks simply can’t afford internet at home – “printed” newspapers are still the #1 place that local residents look to for news and for advertising from local merchants.
And it is here that we would really appreciate the support of our local businesses.
In the newspaper world, it is the dollars spent by local merchants, governmental officials, and professional people that allow us to print the news and events that are important to you, not to mention the hundreds of smiling faces of children in Hancock County schools that have graced our pages since the Eagle took flight.
When local businesses, governmental entities and professionals support the Eagle with their advertising dollars, we, in turn, can print even more pages with even more news that is important to you and your family, your children’s schools, your churches, your fire departments, and others.
When you advertise with us, OUR business can help YOUR business attract MORE business, its just that simple.
And when it comes to “public notice” – or “legal” – advertising, the Eagle can do that, too, and do it at a substantial savings to governmental entities, lawyers, and businesses that have need of such advertising.
All “legal” notices will appear in print in both in the Hancock Co. Eagle AND The Rogersville Review, on our website, and on the Tennessee Press Association’s Public Notice website – where those “legals” are available to anyone, anywhere, 24/7 — at NO ADDITIONAL COST TO THE ADVERTISER!
That is not only a good deal, its an unbeatable offer that could end up saving governmental entities many tax dollars in their budgets.
And no matter what kind of advertising someone may be interested in – print (newspaper), preprints (inserts), digital (on our website or social media pages), or those attention-getting “sticky” ads that can be placed on the front page of the paper – we can do all of that and more.
Here in Hancock County, our “print” distribution is growing by the week, as are the followers on our website and Facebook page ... and we love all of you for “liking” the Eagle!
And let me tell you, too, that plans are now being discussed to add a weekly VIDEO NEWS PROGRAM to our website that will focus on Hancock County’s people, places and events.
As support grows from subscribers and advertisers, our hope is to one day have a permanent office in Sneedville.
But again, to do those things costs money, and in the newspaper business, that comes as a result of advertising and subscriptions, money which we, in turn, will gladly re-invest into making the Eagle not only the best newspaper Hancock County has ever seen, but also one of the best the state of Tennessee has ever seen!
That’s my personal promise to you.
We love Hancock County — I love Hancock County! — and we are here to stay!
Help us to help Hancock County … advertise in the Eagle, subscribe to the Eagle, pick up the Eagle from local vending boxes, and please remember to let us know anytime there is an event coming up that you feel should be publicized.
When it comes to your own personal announcements, please know that the Eagle DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE to print any of the following:
• Obituaries (you can also include a photo of your loved one if you like);
• Engagements and wedding announcements and photos;
• Announcements of local residents who have received awards or recognitions from colleges, the U.S. Armed Forces, etc.;
• Calendar announcements for any non-profit organization;
• Anniversary announcements and photos;
• Family reunion and school reunion photos;
• Classified ads for persons who are looking for employment; and,
• Classified ads for free pets.
Thank you again and, please, don’t hesitate to contact me at hancockeagle@therogersvillereview.com, or 423-754-0312 anytime that we can be of service to you.
(P.S. If you subscribe to the Eagle for one year for yourself between now and Dec. 20, you can get a second subscription for a friend or loved one at ONE-HALF PRICE! When you call or write to subscribe, tell us you want the CHRISTMAS GIFT SPECIAL. Its the best gift of all because it will “give” for 52 consecutive weeks!)
