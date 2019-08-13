KINGSPORT — On July 29, 2019, a woman’s debit card and her mother’s credit card were stolen out of her purse while she was visiting a Kingsport swimming pool. Shortly thereafter, Kingsport Police said, the cards were fraudulently used to make unauthorized purchases at Rocky Top Vapor ($27.10 and $30.88), Rack Room Shoes ($60.20), and True Nails ($45.00).
A white female suspect was captured on surveillance video during the commission of one of the fraudulent purchases. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
The suspect is wanted in connection with one case of Theft of Debit and Credit Cards and three cases of Fradulent Use of Debit/Credit Card.
