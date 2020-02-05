CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday of last week after a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy observed his pickup truck exit Carters Valley Elementary School and cross the fog line of the highway four times in a distance of about 60 yards.
Deputy Hunter Clay Jones initiated a traffic stop near Carters Valley Road and Hurd Road about 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2020, and made contact with the driver, Roy Lee Rogers, 52, of Lloyds Chapel Road, Church Hill, who was unable to produce a driver’s license.
Rogers was asked to step out of the truck and Jones attempted to conduct a pat-down for weapons but, due to “the large amount of items in his pockets”, the deputy asked, and Rogers consented, for him to reach into the pockets and retrieve the items inside.
Among those items, Jones said, was a clear bag with a crystal-like rock believed to be methamphetamine.
Rogers told the deputy that he has used meth prior to the traffic stop.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and Rogers agreed to a blood draw to determine the amount in his system, if any, of drugs or alcohol. He was transported to Hawkins Co. EMS Station #6 where he “spontaneously uttered that he had marijuana in his system as well”, the report states.
Rogers was then transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was charged with:
• Driving on roadways laned for traffic;
• Driving under the influence;
• Possession of methamphetamine;
• Driving while in possession of methamphetamine; and,
• Violation of financial responsibility law.
An initial court appearance was scheduled in Hawkins Co. General Sessions Court on Jan. 29.
His red, 2001 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was towed by Skelton’s Towing.
