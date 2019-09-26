ROGERSVILLE — Looking for something fun to do in Rogersville? The town’s newest entertainment venue is found in a rather unlikely place.
Christine Hulkon, the owner and operator of Rock Hill Grocery, recently unveiled two escape rooms inside her store, which is located at 1635 Hwy 70N in Rogersville.
Just like other escape rooms throughout the Tri-Cities, the Rock Hill Escape Rooms feature a chain of interactive puzzles that must be solved within an hour.
Adults are $20 each, children ages 5 to 10 are $10, and children under 5 are free. She recommends participants call (423) 272-9821 to reserve a time slot.
She also has business cards scattered throughout town that you can bring to the escape room check-in to receive 10 percent off of your group.
What’s it like?
The escape room experience begins when participants are ‘locked’ inside of the themed room.
Hulkon noted that, for legal and safety reasons, the doors are not actually locked and participants could come out of the room at any point.
The idea is that the participants must solve a series of interactive puzzles hidden within the room in order to ‘escape.’
“It’s a chain of clues,” she explained. “You have to open one box before you can get inside the other box. You really can’t skip steps.”
She is also legally required to watch and listen to the participants who are ‘locked’ inside the room to ensure their safety. Thus, she has a hidden camera and microphone within each room in addition to a walkie-talkie that participants can use to speak to Hulkon.
Each group can use the walkie-talkie ask her for up to three free hints while trying to “escape.”
“I do have a lot of people who ask if the rooms are scary,” she said. “They’re not scary. People think that someone will jump out at you, but it’s not that kind of thing. It’s not a haunted house.”
Hulkon also recommends groups of four to six people to do the escape room together.
“There’s a lot going on in each room,” she said. “I did have one couple who are pros at it and prefer to do it by themselves. It was surgical precision watching these two! They got out of the room in 29 minutes.”
This couple ended up setting the record for the fastest time so far and landed a plaque on the ‘leader board.’
“When I change the theme of the room, if your team is at the top of the leader board, I will call you, and you get to do the new room for free,” Hulkon added.
Designing the puzzles
“I have been playing these for 10 years online,” she said. “They’re called ‘escape games,’ and you just click on certain things — like a teapot, for example. You might click on the teapot, it opens up and a clue comes out. Or you click on a tree and it moves over to find a clue behind it.”
When live escape room attractions became popular throughout the country, Hulkon decided to try her hand at designing one.
“I thought, ‘well, why can’t I do one?” she said. “I’ve got all these ideas because I’ve been playing them for ten years.”
With the help of some friends, Hulkon completely designed the layout and the puzzles for both rooms.
“That took a lot of hours of thinking,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve been very blessed with a bunch of friends who wanted to help, and they have helped me immensely. It is very confusing to create it. Do we lock this up? Do we put this here?”
She explained that the construction process took roughly two months, and another two months was spent designing the puzzles and collecting the needed items for each room. When the rooms were finished, she ran some tests by letting participants play for free with the idea that they would help her find any inconsistencies in the puzzles.
Hulkon also explained that the designs of each room were done very intentionally. One room is called “Escape Rock Hill” and is a scale model of the actual store. The other is called “Escape Mamaw’s Kitchen” and is made to look like a typical grandmother’s kitchen complete with pretend family photos.
“I wanted to make it appealing to the people of this area, which is why I did ‘mamaw’s kitchen,’’ Hulkon said.
She also plans to change out the themes periodically and to reflect the seasons and holidays.
“For my next one, I’ll probably do something that has to do with UT or Neyland Stadium,” she said. “I’ve also thought about creating an ‘under the sea’ theme eventually.”
Why Rock Hill?
“I just want to teach children in the area that it can be fun to use their brains,” Hulkon said. “Because these are puzzles. They’re number games, and they’re word games.”
She explained that, when she moved into the area from Miami, she was shocked and saddened by the overwhelming drug problem in the area. She hopes that, by giving people something to do for fun in the community, she can help steer people down a better path.
“I want to help in some way,” she said. “I want to help the young people in this community to move forward with their lives and not get stuck. I hope that children will use their brains and stay in school. The kids in school who are ‘thinkers’ will go far in life.”
For more information or to book a time to try the escape room, call Christine Hulkon at (423) 272-9820 or check out the Rock Hill Escape Room Facebook page.
