Commission tables resolution that would have considered changing juvenile judge position to full-time

A resolution that would have possibly begun the process of making the county’s juvenile judge a full-time position was tabled at Monday evening’s commission meeting at the request of Juvenile Judge Daniel Boyd.
The resolution will now be tweaked by the commission’s personnel committee before being presented again before the full commission at next month’s meeting.
The resolution, which was originally on the agenda for the January meeting, was amended after the Feb. 20 Personnel Committee meeting when a few committee members brought up issues of the extra cost associated with paying the judge a full-time salary.
Though the original resolution clearly stated that, if approved through the necessary channels (which are numerous), the Juvenile Judge position would become full time and would receive a salary equal to the General Sessions Judge. However, the resolution was amended so that the number of days the Juvenile Judge worked per week would be dictated by the commission and would be evaluated annually.
When the amended resolution was read before the commission, Boyd asked the commission to table it in its current form and said, “I was a little caught off guard when I found that this resolution had been amended from the December 2019 meeting (that he had with the Personnel Committee).”
Commissioner Mark DeWitte, who presented the resolution, also noted, “my personal preference would have been to not amend this (resolution). I think it is worthy of full-time, myself. This was a directive of the Personnel Committee to do the amendment.”
The position would be reviewed annually
Currently, the juvenile judge holds court at least two days a week and receives a salary of 40 percent of the General Session Judge’s salary, which is set by the state. This is also an elected position with an eight-year term. Boyd’s term will end in 2022.
The original resolution proposed the following change: the Juvenile Judge would hold court “as many days as deemed necessary to cover the case load of Juvenile Court,” and the Juvenile Judge would receive a salary equal to the General Session Judge.
General Session Judge Todd Ross’s salary for 2019 was $178,069, and Boyd’s 2019 salary was $68,348.
However, after members of the Personnel Committee raised questions about this added expense, the proposed changes were amended.
“I have not spoken to any taxpayer who is in favor of that (making position full-time),” Commissioner Danny Alvis said during the Feb. 20 Personnel Committee meeting.
“Is their reason just about the money?” Dewitte asked Alvis at the meeting.
“Money and maybe it not being needed five days a week,” he replied.
The new resolution specified that the Juvenile Judge would receive a salary of 40 percent of the General Session Judge per court day worked and also read, “the judge shall serve on a full time or part time basis as dictated by County Commission by resolution to be reviewed annually and shall hold court as many days per week as the commission deems appropriate to cover the case load of Juvenile Court.”
“There is no way a lawyer can do that”
Currently, Boyd is able to maintain a private law practice on the three days that he is not working as Juvenile Judge. However, he noted when he first brought the issue before the Personnel Committee in December that he initially thought about asking the Personnel Committee to just add one day to the planned work schedule of the Juvenile Judge; however, he explained “there’s no way you could maintain a law practice two days a week.”
“With regard to the yearly review (mentioned in the amended resolution), no lawyer will be able to live,” Boyd told the commission after the amended resolution was presented. “For instance, if it is deemed full time for the year 2020, and I shut down my law practice, I rely on the income from this to support my family. Then, if next year it is deemed two days a week, not only do I have to adjust my family budget, I also have to re-start my law practice. There is no way that any lawyer can do that and plan year-to-year based on the case load.”
“The children and families deserve a full-time judge” When Boyd initially approached the Personnel Committee about the possible change, he cited his enormous case load and a need for additional attention as the reason for the change.
He told the committee that, as of Dec. 18, 927 new petitions had been filed in Hawkins Co. Juvenile Court. At Monday’s meeting, he told the commission that he dealt with 1,500 cases during 2019—around 900 new cases and around 600 that were filed under old docket numbers.
“That does not include the 1,084 child support cases that are assigned to me,” he added. “The three circuit judges have 500 that they deal with spread amongst the three of them. There’s not a day that goes by when I’m not up there (at the Juvenile services office) focusing on something. I’m either handling a detention hearing, which has to be heard within 24 hours excluding holidays or weekends, or an emergency custody petition, which have to be dealt with as soon as possible. I’ve had DCS (Department of Children’s Services) workers come to my house at 2 a.m. to sign a petition or orders to have a child removed.”
Amy Kathleen Skelton, who is the Hawkins Co. Bar Association President also told the commission that the association held a meeting specifically to discuss this matter and unanimously voted in favor of a full-time Juvenile Judge.
“The lawyers of Hawkins County fully support this,” she said. “We want a full-time judge. The children and families of Hawkins County deserve that.”
Within the online version of this story, readers will find a link to the original story that details the Juvenile Judge’s case load and Boyd’s original statement to the Personnel Committee in December.
Getting the state legislature involved Regardless of how many extra days the commission should propose to add to the Juvenile Judge’s work load, the State Legislature must first give the ‘okay’ to make changes to this position at all.
When the matter was initially brought before the Personnel Committee in December, Hawkins Co. Budget Director Eric Buchanan explained, “it’s my understanding that you guys (commission) establish that there is a need, you send it to the state for their consideration and they sign it or reject it. If they approve it, it’s still not actually official. The full commission has to approve it by a two-thirds vote…at that point, the chairman of the commission has to report back to the state whether we accepted it or not.”
After Boyd asked the commission to table the resolution on Monday, DeWitte reminded the commission of the above point.
“We can massage it (the resolution), all you want to after that (it is approved by the state),” he said. “This is just to get them to do the amendment. It doesn’t say anything at all about how much it’s going to cost or where it’s going to fit in the budget.”
Commissioners George Bridwell, Tom Kern voted against tabling the resolution and both Valerie Going and Bob Edens abstained, though the motion to table passed.
