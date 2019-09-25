CHURCH HILL — Three men were arrested after they allegedly robbed a Virginia couple at gunpoint and with a stick of some type.
A report by Hawkins Co. Deputy Hunter Newton stated that on Sept. 9, 2019, officers responded to an armed robbery that occurred at Sensabaugh Tunnel.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victims, a man and woman from Wise, Virginia, who told deputies that three men in a 2011 Honda Fit offered to give them a ride after their own vehicle broke down.
During the ride, the three men went to Sensabaugh Tunnel “to paint on the wall”. Once there, the three men got out of the vehicle.
Two of the men — later identified as Travis Keith Nelms, of Kingsport, and Antonio Reyes Watterson, of Church Hill — “pulled a pistol on” the boyfriend and girlfriend.
The third man — later identified as Austin Shane Williams, of Kingsport — “had some type of stick”, the report continues.
The men took from the woman a blue and pink bag containing several items valued at $638 and approximately $200 in cash, made her get out of the vehicle, “and stuck the gun in her face and clicked it twice”.
From the woman’s boyfriend, the men tool a knife, wallet containing approximately $70 in cash, and packs of cigarettes and tobacco.
A BOLO (“be on the lookout” alert) was issued by Central Dispatch, and Kingsport Police soon located the vehicle at West Side Inn on Stone Drive.
A traffic stop was conducted and a firearm was discovered in Williams’ possession.
When other officers arrived on the scene, the woman’s missing bag and possessions were found in the vehicle.
During an interview with Williams, he told police, according to the report, that two guns were involved, and that a chrome gun was “thrown in the woods as the police arrived”.
The men were charged as follows:
• Travis Keith Nelms, who was found to be a convicted felon out of Sullivan County, was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
• Antonio Reyes Watterson was charged with aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and,
• Austin Shane Williams was charged with aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
All were taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.