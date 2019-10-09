BEAN STATION — On Oct. 18, Bean Station will host a Fundraiser Walk on Main Street in front of City Hall to benefit local nine-year-old Emma Grace Daniels who is battling leukemia.
In addition to the walk, the event will feature a blood drive, numerous vendors, a silent auction, a live band and a “Thriller” Dance-Off.
Registration for the walk will begin at 6 p.m. with the walk itself beginning at 8 p.m. It costs just $20 for adults and $15 for children under nine. You can also pre-register for the walk using PayPal by emailing fundraiseremmagrace@gmail.com.
All participants will receive a commemorative bracelet.
“When she was diagnosed, of course the first thing you think is ‘what can I do to help?’” said Eva Davis, who is Emma Daniels’ aunt. Davis came up with the idea for the Fundraiser Walk and has been working tirelessly to put it together. “I like the outdoors, and I thought that, if I hosted a walk, that could allow Emma’s classmates (at Joppa Elementary School) to be involved. I thought that would be something parents could bring a nine-year-old to. That way they can be a part of it and support Emma.”
Davis explained that the event has continually grown from her original idea of “just a simple walk.”
The event will also feature a live band that will begin playing at 7 p.m., shortly before the walk.
The “Thriller” Dance-Off Competition will begin at 9 p.m., following the walk. You can compete in the dance-off individually or as a group, with participation being $10 per person.
You can also help Emma Grace Daniels at the event by donating blood, as The MEDIC bloodmobile will be parked at 785 Main Street in Bean Station from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day. Each donor will receive a free gift from MEDIC as well as a coupon for a free Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
When the Review spoke with Emma’s mother, Lisa Daniels, in August, Emma had already undergone three blood transfusions.
“With Emma being on chemotherapy for two more years, she’s probably going to have to have a lot of transfusions,” Lisa Daniels told the Review. “That’s why we’re trying to find blood donors and donations.”
Emma attends Joppa Elementary School in Rutledge and is in the fourth grade this year. She even played softball up until the beginning of June. She has a cat, who is named John Cena after the professional wrestler of the same name. She also loves to play with Legos®, and she collects stuffed animals.
“She is such a sweet little girl,” said Eva Davis of her niece.
For more information or to pre-register for the event, email fundraiseremmagrace@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.