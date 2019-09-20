ROGERSVILLE — First Community Bank of East Tennessee recently announced a staff change and a new addition.
FCB Vice President Matt Cradic has been named Senior Financial Analyst. He formerly served the bank as senior credit analyst. With more than 15 years of financial services experience, Cradic was previously employed as an auditor for Fortner & Smalley, PLLC and an assistant vice president/financial analyst for CitiGroup.
Cradic holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from UVA Wise and is licensed Certified Public Accountant.
He currently resides in Mount Carmel.
Miles Snider has joined the bank as Vice President and Senior Credit Analyst.
He has more than 28 years of customer and commercial relationship management experience.
A 1985 graduate of Emory and Henry College, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management.
Snider is a former board member of Speedway Children’s Charities, United Way of Johnson City, and NETTA. He is a graduate of Leadership Kingsport and Leadership Johnson City. Snider resides with his wife in Gray. They have two children.
About First Community Bank of East TennesseeWith more than $160 million in assets, First Community Bank offers a complete range of financial services including savings, checking, CDs, investment services, consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, business services, and much more. The philosophy of local bank decision-making and personalized service is the driving force of First Community Bank.
Founded in 1993, First Community Bank has seven locations in Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Church Hill, Kingsport and Colonial Heights. Follow First Community Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fcbanktn or Instagram at www.instagram/fcbanktn. For more information, visit www.fcbanktn.com or stop by a branch location near you.
