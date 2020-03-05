KINGSPORT — As a result of an extensive ongoing investigation, Kingsport Police Detectives have determined that on two separate occasions in late 2019, Troy D. Collins bit and seriously injured two different cats belonging to his ex-girlfriend.
The first of these alleged acts of cruelty occurred at her residence, while the latter occurred at a local pet store which the woman owns.
Based upon the “clear and compelling evidence that Collins intentionally tortured the two cats in a depraved and sadistic manner”, detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (a Class E felony).
On another occasion, KPD said, Collins is believed to have also stolen two handguns (over $1,800 value) from a gun safe at the residence of his ex-girlfriend. Detectives have subsequently taken out a separate warrant for his arrest, charging him with Theft over $1,000 (a Class D felony).
Collins is a convicted felon who has shown violent tendencies, and is believed to be in possession of two firearms. As such, he should be considered armed and dangerous, KPD said.
He is currently in-between residences in Kingsport, TN and somewhere in Florida, but is believed to still be in this area.
Collins, 45, stands six feet and two inches tall and weights about 225 pounds.
Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
