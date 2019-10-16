ROGERSVILLE — On the morning of Oct. 11, Tillie Richardson and Cheryl Battaglia were busy preparing to display the work they have spent months on.
Both members of the mother-daughter duo are co-chairs of the RHA (Rogersville Heritage Association)’s Heritage Days Quilt Show and active members of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild.
In the mad scramble to set up the courthouse-wide display, Richardson and Battaglia gently unfold the quilts to be displayed.
“This one was my dad’s favorite quilt,” Battaglia said, pointing to a Tumbling Block quilt that Richardson made years ago.
“It holds a lot of sentimental value,” Richardson said, as she touched the quilt.
A tradition for 40 years
The RHA Quilt Show, which has been an annual work of love for 40 years, is put on by the RHA Quilt Show board and the Happy Heart’s Quilt Guild.
Though many of quilts on display in the courthouse are made by guild members, the 2019 show also featured quilts made by members of other area guilds as well as from various community members.
Preparing for the show is no easy feat, as each quilt is hung on large, make-shift quilt racks that are set up on Friday mornings.
“On Friday, our guild members come in and help get it set up every year,” Battaglia said. “Some even bring their husbands.”
The show usually features a quilt to be given away to whoever purchases the winning ticket at the raffle. This year’s quilt was made as a “community effort” with Richardson coordinating the colors with the pattern, another group of members sewing the “flying geese” pieces, and yet another group of members quilting it.
Each year, the quilts are also judged in numerous different categories, and winners have ribbons placed on their quilts Friday evening so that they can be displayed for the two main days of Heritage Days.
This year, an out-of-town judge was brought in to determine the winners.
The guild
The quilt show has been a part of Heritage Days since it’s beginning, but the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild actually didn’t organize until 2005, with Richardson as a charter member.
“We now have 58 members of the guild,” Richardson said proudly. “But we only started with around 15.”
“We’ve been lucky enough to sustain a lot of growth,” Battaglia added. “This is the biggest our membership has ever been.”
They meet at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of every month at Surgoinsville United Methodist Church, and they always welcome new members.
“Our meetings are always a lot of fun, and we have a lot of different activities,” Battaglia said. “For example, we have a pass-around box where everyone puts in five yards of fabric at the beginning of the year, and we do it anonymously. We pass it around from member to member for 12 months, and they make a block for you with your fabric. At the end of the year, you get enough blocks back from all of the members to make your own quilt.”
She explained that a ‘block’ is a square of pieced patchwork that is put together with other ‘blocks’ to make a whole quilt.
The guild has classes for all levels of quilters, and they often give quilts as well as monetary donations to local charities. They are also heavily involved in Quilts of Valor.
The Challenge Quilts
Battaglia explained that one of the guild members’ favorite parts of their meetings is the yearly challenge quilt.
“Each year, members are tasked with making a specific type of quilt,” she said. “This year, the quilt had to be black and white — and all of the shades in between. You also had one accent color, and each member drew a marker out of a box to pick that color. Then, you had to use the first initial of your first name to make a block out of a pattern that started with that letter. For example, mom’s (Richardson) made a Trip Around the World Quilt because her first name is Tillie.”
Another guild member, Wilma Fugate, explained that her quilt was made with a Wonky Star pattern, because it started with a ‘W.’
“In all of the quilts displayed, there is a name for each block—unless someone has created something new,” Battaglia said.
A family affair
Quilting is truly in the Richardson and Battaglia’s blood.
“My mother quilted, so I grew up with quilting,” Richardson said.
“All I can remember was grandma, my great aunt and my mom (Richardson) quilting,” Battaglia added. “So, it kind of leaked in for me. I am a ‘confident beginner,’ as they call it.”
Though Battaglia explained that she got involved with the quilt show and the guild “by default,” she has continued in the family tradition and is now the president of the guild and shares the title of “co-chair” of the show with her mother.
2019 Quilt Show winners
This year’s winners in the Self Hand Quilted category was Dee Eiklor for first place, Paula Burslie in second and Tillie Richardson’s aforementioned Tumbling Block in third. The Self Machine Quilted category featured Angelee White in first place, Terri Buttler in second and Lisa Johnson in third.
In the Group Machine Quilted category, Rachel Phipps won first place, Louis Neal won second and Nancy Brelding won third. For Wall Hangings, Donna Morris won first place, and Terri Butler won both second and third.
In the ‘other’ category, Regina Wolf won first place, Linda Strong won second and Dorothy Johnson won third place with an afghan pillow. In the aforementioned Happy Hearts Quilt Guild Challenge, Jean Elkins’ quilt won first place in the ‘large’ category along with Best of Show, Lisanne Johnson won second and Pattie Henige won third. In the ‘small’ category, Terri Butler won first place, Dee Eiklor won second and Earline Egbert won third. Lisanne Johnson also won Judge’s Choice for her Challenge quilt.
Best of Show for the entire Quilt Show went to Angelee White, and Judge’s Choice went to Chandra Lawson.
