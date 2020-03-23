JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Following national and state social distancing recommendations, Ballad Heath Foundation has made the decision to amend its spring events calendar:
- Dickenson Community Hospital Radio Auction, scheduled for April 4-5 (benefiting Dickenson County Hospital Foundation), will be rescheduled to a later date.
- Wine, Women & Shoes, scheduled for April 18 (providing breast cancer screening programs), will be rescheduled at a later date.
- Broadway Comes to Greeneville, scheduled for April 26 (benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital), will be rescheduled at a later date.
- Boots & Bow Ties, scheduled for May 2 (benefiting Appalachian Highlands Dental Center), will be rescheduled in spring 2021.
Ticket sales for these events have been suspended. If tickets were already purchased, the proceeds can be donated to the events’ intended causes.
Refunds are also available by calling 423-302-3131 or emailing foundationreply@balladhealth.org.
“Ballad Health remains committed to our mission, and that means we must take all necessary precautions and adhere to social distancing efforts to flatten the curve and keep our community safe,” said Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation. “We look forward to when these events are rescheduled, and we can all come together to benefit these meaningful causes.”
Simpson also anticipates a greatly increased demand for the foundation’s patient assistance fund. If anyone would like to help Ballad Health Foundation meet those needs, please consider making a gift today at www.balladhealth.org/foundation.
Updated information about COVID-19 is available at www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
