SNEEDVILLE — State Rep. Gary W. Hicks, Jr., at the Oct. 14, 2019 meeting of the Hancock Co. Commission, presented to the family of the late Talmadge Gibson, a resolution passed by the Tennessee House of Representatives.
Hicks, whose District 9 encompasses both Hancock and Hawkins counties, called Mr. Gibson “a friend and a community servant”.
“When ‘T’ passed, I wasn’t able to be here because we were in session in Nashville,” the legislator said. “But I wanted to do something to show my condolences and my appreciation to this family.”
House Resolution #121 reads:
A RESOLUTION to honor the memory of Talmadge Gibson of Sneedville.
WHEREAS, the members of this legislative body were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Talmadge Gibson; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Gibson was an exemplary public servant and consummate professional who worked assiduously to improve the quality of life for his fellow citizens in numerous capacities; and
WHEREAS, Talmadge Gibson was an active and devout member of Duck Creek Baptist Church, which he served faithfully for many years; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Gibson was also deeply devoted to his family, and he always endeavored to remain true to family values of the highest order; and
WHEREAS, Talmadge Gibson enjoyed the loving companionship of his wife, Barbara Gibson, and was the proud father of Tracy (Mike) Chesser and Mark (Jodi) Gibson; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Gibson was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Ella Mae Gibson; his sisters, Jean Collins and Carolyn Gibson; and his brothers, Taylor Gibson, Willis Gibson, and Ikey Gibson; and
WHEREAS, he is survived by his wife; his children; his grandchildren, Abby Chesser, Chloe Chesser, Eden Gibson, Shep Gibson, and Shade Gibson; his sisters, Bessie Swiney, Maudie Hurley, and Diane Johnson; and his brothers, Seven Gibson and Joe Gibson; and
WHEREAS, Talmadge Gibson leaves behind an indelible legacy of integrity and probity in public life, compassion and loyalty in private life, and diligence and dedication in all his chosen endeavors; and
WHEREAS, it is fitting that the members of this legislative body should pause to remember the bountiful life of this exceptional public servant and human being; now, therefore,
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDRED ELEVENTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, that we honor the memory of Talmadge Gibson, reflecting fondly upon his impeccable character and his stalwart commitment to living the examined life with courage and conviction.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that we express our sympathy and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Gibson.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that an appropriate copy of this resolution be prepared for presentation.
ADOPTED April 30, 2019.
Several members of Mr. Gibson’s family were on hand for the presentation.
Afterward, Hicks told the Eagle that Gibson was “just one of those rare people who would go the extra mile and then some” to help people.
