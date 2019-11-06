ROGERSVILLE — The staff at Rogersville’s H.B. Stamps Memorial Library is excited to announce that author Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne will be at the library on Nov. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m., to discuss her debut novel, “Holding on to Nothing.”
“Elizabeth grew up reading, writing, and shooting in East Tennessee,” reads her biography. “After graduating from Amherst College, she became a writer and a staff editor at “The Atlantic Monthly.” Her nonfiction work has been published in “The Atlantic Monthly,” “Boston Globe,” “Boston Magazine,” and “GlobalPost,” among others. She is a graduate of Grub Street’s MFA-level Novel Incubator program, under Michelle Hoover and Lisa Borders, where “Holding On To Nothing” was workshopped.
Shelburne’s novel is set in a rural Tennessee town and touches on themes of family, music and small towns. The following is a description of the novel:
“Lucy Kilgore has her bags packed for her escape from her rural Tennessee upbringing, but a drunken mistake forever tethers her to the town and one of its least-admired residents, Jeptha Taylor, who becomes the father of her child. Together, these two young people work to form a family, though neither has any idea how to accomplish that, and the odds are against them in a place with little to offer other than tobacco fields, a bluegrass bar, and a Walmart full of beer and firearms for the hunting season. Their path is harrowing, but Lucy and Jeptha are characters to love, and readers will root for their success in a novel so riveting that no one will want to turn out the light until they know whether this family will survive.”
Be sure to drop by the Rogersville library on Nov. 8 to meet the author and pick up a copy of “Holding on to Nothing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.